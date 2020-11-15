2020 Electronic Dance Music – Top 4 DJs to Watch For

This year has been a great year for electronic music and the list of DJs who are releasing new music is becoming longer. As well as new artists there are some old favourites re-forming, and even a few names which have not been heard in a while. Here are my favourite tracks this year, and some advice on how to listen to them.

The biggest name on the DJing circuit in Europe, Armin Van Buuren, has made it clear that he is going to be at the top of his game this year and he will be the best there is. Having signed with the big time record label Astral Project, Armin is making his presence felt and I am expecting the best from him. He has released five EPs so far and his live shows are just as spectacular as his music.

Another very popular DJ on the European circuit, Ferry Corsten is coming up on twenty-five years in the industry. His sound is very much like that of Paul Oakenfold, but it’s also a lot more modern. He is another man with plenty of hits and he will be looking to top them this year. He will be bringing back some great music from the 90s.

Nicky Romero is another one of the many European based DJs who has been around for quite some time. It looks like he is still very much in the swing of things and his sound is just as good as ever. He has signed with Astral Project and produced the album ‘The End’. There is plenty to look forward to with Nicky. With so many tracks to choose from, it will be hard choosing one track to play at your next party.

If you are looking for something a little different, look no further than the new wave of UK based DJs. There is now such a diverse range of styles in dance music, that it’s impossible to go wrong if you are trying something new. One of the hottest up and coming names in this scene is David Guetta. This is probably the hardest style to break into and he has had to work hard to establish himself.

If you are looking for something a bit more traditional than the world of UK Hardcore DJ’s can offer it. These are the guys who really know their stuff and they always have the latest records. and the most popular ones.

If you just want to hear a good mix then the UK’s leading techno DJ should have your headphones in hand. This mix by Arty is just what you need to get down for the night out. No other mix is as hot and fresh as the Arty track.

If you do want to hear some oldies but goodies then you could do worse than listen to the most famous of all the UK’s finest DJs. This one will make for an excellent selection at the end of the year.

The best thing about this list is that it was created by a DJ who knows his stuff inside out. That’s why it is here. A few years ago the best thing about having a DJ at your party would have been that you could enjoy all his hits. However, that isn’t the case any longer.

Now you just have to be keen to hear your chosen DJ’s sets. They will often have a list of some of their favourite songs. that they are most excited to share with you. It’s quite amazing the amount of time that they spend to prepare for these shows.

So if you are looking for some fresh new and exciting tracks, don’t go anywhere else. Try and book your dream DJ with the best one online.

It’s the best way to find out which DJs will bring the hottest tunes and the hottest mixes this year. If you do you could be heading out on a great night.