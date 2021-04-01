Electronic Dance Music – Dubstep

Electronic Dance Music or Dubstep as it is more popularly known has grown out of the major traditional forms of music into what can only be described as a new level of electronic dance music. This form of music has been around for many years, however it seems that in recent times the growth has been exponential. It has become one of the biggest growing influences on today’s modern music scene and has grown to such an extent that it is now starting to take over from the major forms of music which it is often confused with. So, what is this new form of electronic dance music and how has it developed?

The main driving force behind Dubstep is the new wave of music synthesis. It has taken electronic music to a completely new level of producing and manipulating sounds digitally using new software. These sounds are then run through compressors and equalizers which give then a new shape and dimension. Often these sounds will then be amplified to make them more ‘real’ sounding.

There has also been quite a bit of change in the musical style of electronic dance music. In the beginning it used to be made up of old popular dance tracks but as time went by, new artists have been brought in who focus on new and innovative sounds and beats. At the same time though, older tracks have had the opportunity to be redone in totally new ways making old versions look like vintage tracks. Some Dubstep artists have even recorded their own albums whilst still doing what they normally do. In fact there has even been a reunion of old Dubstep legends such as Skream, aliases of Emroy and Russel Simmons.

Another aspect of electronic dance music is the use of reverb and delay. With dubstep, these are often used on a wide scale. With most of the vocals being removed, this leaves a huge amount of space for the actual sounds to be placed in. The delay and reverb are then used to create a ‘twangy’ sound effect which is particularly famous on some of the more pop-oriented dubstep tracks. This is something that is quickly becoming a feature of many other styles of electronic dance music.

One thing that many people do not realise about electronic dance music is that the producer is not the only one involved in the process. The DJ will often also be producing and playing along with the tracks. As the name suggests, a DJ is responsible for spinning the track to the required tempo and adding interesting effects whilst they are playing along.

A great advantage of dubstep is that it can be easily transmitted over long distances. Unlike dance music which needs a considerable distance to be played (DJs need a studio or other controlled environment), electronic dance music can be played from anywhere with an internet connection. The equipment needed is minimal too, with a simple drum set consisting of an iPod or similar for playing samples and loops. Of course, the quality of the sound produced depends upon the quality of the source but this type of electronic dance music is widely available for downloading online.

Dubstep has grown in popularity in the UK in recent years as the conditions for living in the country have become increasingly difficult for residents. It has also been picked up by fans of hip hop and house music who have emulated the style. The combination of these two styles has produced a new breed of Dubstep artists whose music combines elements of both. As well as making a high quality electronic dance music, it has also helped to bring the rave scene back into mainstream dance music.

Overall, dubstep is a good introduction to another form of electronic dance music. Although not as technical as hardstyle or kpop, it has a similar level of skill required. The style of the producer plays a major role as it determines the tone and feel of the music. As with any new form of dance music, listening to it and seeing if it’s for you is a good idea. Then you can start to incorporate new elements into your own style and come up with something completely unique.