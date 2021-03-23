If you’re new to the world of electronic dance music or just want to expand your musical horizons, purchasing some new dance equipment may be the perfect thing for you. Electronic dance music equipment can make the entire experience much more interesting and fun. And with all the equipment available, it’s easier than ever to get started in the exciting world of electronic dance music. Here are some great places where you can find the gear you need:

Pay per view broadcasts have exploded in popularity lately, but they’re not just for live shows anymore. At home, viewers can now catch an incredible amount of digital dance music on HD channels through HD ready PCS and HDTVs. These broadcasts include professional DJ shows, original video productions and energetic multi-song performances by up-and-coming DJs from around the globe. With the large amount of high definition (HD) broadcasts available, you can now watch your favorite shows from around the world, no matter where you live.

Professional DJing is all about the sounds you hear as well as the visuals that are put on display in front of you during the performance. For that, there are two primary areas of electronic music production that you’ll need: headphones and speakers. Headphones will allow you to clearly hear the DJ as he or she takes charge of the stage and sends out the songs, lyrics and other elements of the show. The speakers help set the tone for the entire show, as it plays out over the speakers. The ability to hear the audience in the front of you is essential for the true experience of a DJ.

When someone walks into a club, it’s easy to tell what they’re there for – their clothes, the music, friends – but what about the person dancing next to you? Your very own stereo image (the stereo image of the person next to you) has a lot to do with how you perceive that person. If you don’t see the person looking directly at you, or can’t hear the vocals (and bass and mids), you may very well feel as though you’re hearing a foreign language speaking in front of you! An electronic dance music producer should pay attention to both the speaker and the audience during the compositional process.

The human voice is one of the most important components of the electronic show. Not only is the vocal quality one of the primary factors in how “danceable” a song is, but the lyrics are also a vital part of the musical composition. If a listener doesn’t understand the lyrics (due to poor hearing or too low a frequency), they aren’t going to feel like they’re part of the show. As a DJ, you want to make sure that the audience hears and understands the lyrics to your tracks, even if you don’t think they make any sense! You can test this out with field recordings: pick up the mic and listen as you perform, but be sure to only record the vocals.

Of course, we all know that the backbone of any electronic music production is the power structures. These are the main tracks in the mix, and they determine whether or not the rest of the songs are worthwhile. Even if the rest of the songs play solid, if there’s something missing…like the kick drum or the right hi-hat sample, it’ll affect the feel of the track. So when selecting these instruments, pay close attention to the power structures in the song, as you’ll want them to match.

As mentioned above, the vocal sounds are a big part of any song. This is especially true for Dubstep and breakdown based styles. A good producer knows when and where to insert vocals; if the vocals are repeated too often, they tend to feel like background noise. You’ll want to use reverb on bass lines and snare effects, but be careful not to overpower the song with the wrong amount. Some producers like to include a small amount on the lead vocals, but this may also be clipping the signal and distorting the sound.

Another important thing to pay attention to is the attack time and the rhythm. The attack time tells the software what the beat is going to sound like when the software creates it. The rhythm is how the beat will play through the song. Pay attention to how quickly or slowly the rhythm goes. This will affect the tempo of the song, which affects the feel of the song. If the tempo is already too fast, the vocals might get lost in the shuffle; if it’s too slow, the vocals will feel almost buried in the mix.