Electronic Dance Music Festivals UK and Ireland

Electronic dance music festivals UK or ‘EDM’. For those who don’t know, EDM stands for ‘electronic dance music’. This can be music that has been completely digitally performed i.e. using computer software and hardware such as sound modules, keyboards and drum machines.

Electronic dance music is one of the most popular forms of music festival that is held each year in different parts of the world. The trend of holding dance music events started in the late 90’s and has gained popularity in North America and Europe since then. Dance music is highly interactive and incorporates a wide range of dance moves such as the hip hop, break dancing, ballroom dancing, country dancing, ballet and modern dance styles. These are performed by people known as DJ’s. The term ‘dance music’ has then become synonymous with electronic dance music.

Since the early days of electronic dance music, there have been a number of UK parties that have grown in popularity all over the country. The most popular of these was the underground rave in Manchester back in the mid 90’s. The first rave party was to be held at a place called the Matrix in August/September 1992. The venue was set up in a converted car garage and was opened to the public for the first time on the following Saturday.

rave parties have taken off throughout the UK and other parts of Europe. They continue to grow in popularity all the time with new parties springing up almost weekly in all areas of the country. They are becoming more popular with age groups as they have become regarded as cool. It is no longer seen as a party in the making anymore. Instead it is looked upon as a social event and people join in as a way of getting together and having a good time.

Most raves take place outdoors, so they can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is common to find people from all walks of life, young and old, clubbers and collectors. These parties tend to have a high energy level and many people enjoy going there. Some DJs specialize in setting the moods and the beats for these particular type of rave parties.

Many DJs now specialise in providing sets for electronic dance music festivals. They know exactly what tunes to play and how to arrange them in such a way as to be exciting and memorable. Some DJs like to play only certain types of music at certain rave events and this is where they get their name. It can be quite easy to spot a DJ that specializes in certain types of rave music. Usually you will also be able to tell what type of crowd they are looking to cater to.

There are electronic dance music festivals in most major towns and cities throughout the UK. Reading is one city that has its own electronic dance music festival. This takes place at the Rock Church Preserve on August first every year. There is plenty of opportunity to get out and see the variety of local plants and animals during this time as well.

Electronic dance music is a fun and exciting way to get your body and mind ready for music and dancing. These festivals allow people from all over the UK and beyond the chance to experience something new and exciting. They also provide an avenue for up and coming artists to show off what they have got. If you are looking for rave music, make sure to check out the various dance venues that are available in your area.