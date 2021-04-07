Electronic dance music production is something that almost all producers dream of. However, making your own beats can be very challenging especially if you don’t have any experience. Even if you want to make electronic beats, you have to start somewhere. You can start by downloading some beats or even trying some free beat maker’s online. If you want to make electronic music that will sound really great, you have to start from scratch and make your own unique beats. Here are three tips on how to properly start your electronic dance music production:

Learn the basics. If you still want to make electronic music without having a real musical background, then you should learn at least the basics. This will give you the foundation for your beat making journey. Aside from learning how to play the basic musical instruments like guitar, piano or drums, you should also learn how to use different electronic dance music production software like a digital audio workstation (DAW), digital audio workstation (DAW application) or a traditional WYSIWYG editor like GarageBand. These tools will greatly help you create your first beat.

Work with popular songs. Choose songs that are already produced by top electronic music software or ones that are highly-rated by other producers. Make sure that the tempo, beat and instrumentation of the song are what you really want. Browse through the internet to check out some of your favorite artists and see what their music production software version looks like. If you are looking for new, royalty-free audio frequency libraries, you can find them online as well.

Edit, mix and scratch your audio. If you have been using a standard computer program, chances are that editing, mixing and scratching are not yet available to you. That is okay. You can still come up with great beats using electronic dance music production software. All you need to do is to spend a few hours training yourself on these basic techniques.

Use the appropriate samples. There are sample packs available in almost every electronic music production software. Grabbing the right samples from these packages will make your beat unique and thus, more impressive.

Experiment with the sounds. An important thing about electronic music production software is that it lets you hear how each sound will sound when mixed together. Get a feeling for what sounds good and what sounds bad so that you can adjust the quality of your end product accordingly.

Edit, mix and scratch. The most important aspect of beat making lies in its editing features. EDM software allows you to trim, move the fades, reverb, experiment with pitch shifting, limiting and more. There is a lot you can do when you use this software. One great tip is to use a version that allows you to undo your work. This way, you can go back and fix any mistakes you may accidentally make during the process.

The truth is, there is so much you can do when you use electronic dance music production software. It gives you so much control over the sound you create and the impact you make. You just need to be patient and keep practicing.

If you want to get good at beat making, then spend some time with this software. Don’t expect miracles overnight. It takes some time to become comfortable with the way it works. Just don’t worry, just keep at it and before you know it, you’ll be making killer beats that your friends are going to be envious of.

What else does electronic dance music production software offer you? Well, besides the ability to make a hit or a hook, you’ll also be able to create loops and build layers within beats. The more loops and layers you create, the better you’ll become. That’s because the loops and layers you create will determine the rhythm of your track.

Now, even if you are new to making electronic dance music, there is no reason to stop learning. There is plenty of time to learn how to master beat making and beats creation. The main thing is to get started right now!