Electronic dance music or dj music is a term used to describe music created for DJ applications. DJs are people who perform and mix live music on music stands, in clubs, bars, restaurants, or any other venue. It is usually performed with the use of a DJ kit, turntables, and sometimes microphone or other musical equipment. Sometimes the DJ mixes the songs or plays specific parts of a song for a designated rhythm.

Drum machines, samplers, and other hardware are added to the original beats to produce new and interesting songs. When a person plays either live or on a recorded set using electronic music equipment, this is called playing. In electronic dance music terms, a DJ is the individual playing the music via headphones, speakers, or microphones.

One of the most important electronic dance music terms that you must become familiar with “patches”. Patches are used for adding sounds to an original beat. Many times the DJ will include effects such as” FM bass”,” FM compression”, and a variety of other FX (fx being any kind of sound). If these effects seem almost like a “drawing” technique to you, then you need to become familiar with what is actually going on in the studio.

Another term that will help you become familiar with electronic dance music terms is “house music”. In house music, there is a style of playing that incorporates a “dungeon-like” vibe to its beats. For those who are not familiar with the term, then this is simply a style of playing where the lead guitarist of a band holds the keys instead of a drumstick. Many DJs and musicians use this style to create a more futuristic sound that is very reminiscent of the early 80’s home-made electronic music videos.

One of the great ways to learn electronic dance music terms is to ask a professional DJ. However, it can be difficult to find one who truly knows what they are doing. This is because there is such a demand for DJs and musicians that competition is fierce. If you are serious about becoming an electronic dance musician, the best thing to do is join up with a few electronic dance music forums, chat rooms, and discussion boards where artists can interact with each other to gain new tips and tricks.

Other electronic dance music terms that you will want to become familiar with include “live show mixing”, “live show production”, and “future audio”. The term “live show mixing” describes the process of taking pre-recorded music and running it through a mixer or computer program in real time. A similar term is “live show production”. These terms basically describe the process of putting together various samples, beats, and music tracks live in front of the DJ.

One of the more popular electronic dance music terms that you may encounter is “live setup”. This term refers to a specific type of sound equipment that a DJ uses to set up and break down his songs in real time. Many professional DJs use a wide range of sound equipment that enables them to build and break down their sets within seconds. For example, a DJ may use a combination of keyboards, drum machines, samplers, filters, effects, and more. This is one reason why most beginners find it difficult to become comfortable and successful when it comes to performing on stage.

In addition to these common electronic dance music terms, there are also more obscure ones that you should become familiar with. One of these terms is “future sound”. This refers to advanced sound technology that is still in its formative stages. Future sound usually employs new forms of audio compression technologies that are sure to make the productions of tomorrow very interesting and enjoyable. Another important electronic dance music term is “live looping”. This term refers to a technique that enables a DJ to seamlessly repeat a song’s parts live within the recording of the same song without having to record the entire thing over again.