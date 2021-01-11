Evolution of Electronic Dance Music

Electronic Dance Music, or EDM, is a term encompassing a wide variety of musical styles. It can be described as a generic term for any music that is created on keyboards using computer-based software. (Organist/Performance Artist: A performer who works using musical instruments and software to create new music). EDM can also be used in conjunction with other styles like House, Dubstep, Club, Latin, Old School Rave and Hip Hop.

From its beginnings in the 1970s New York nightclubs and ’80s Detroit hard techno, to today’s global, club-based explosion of these genres, electronic dance music has changed the popular musical landscape. This evolution has been fuelled by technological advancements, changes in popular culture and social trends. The early days of EDM were characterized by dark, moody sounds, synthetic beats and reverb. Today, EDM thrives with exciting new tracks that combine dance with electronics. These tracks are becoming more popular each day and are ideal for clubs and raves alike.

When looking at the history of electronic dance music, it is evident that such music had many precursors. These included the use of sampling, which was introduced by the British acid-pop group the Beatles. Another important influence was the ‘guitarwave’, which refers to the technique that allowed musicians to send their audio tracks into other programs that played them back at full volume.

But what really started the transformation of electronic dance music? Well, in the early seventies ‘free’ dance music emerged in the UK. This free form of music combined the ideas of’Disco, Rap and New Generation’. Such music was characterized by high tempo beats, tight pants and ‘no limits’ attitude. Such dance styles were quite popular in bars and clubs in the early days. But as the years went by, these practices began to change as more people began to experience dancing as a more innocent and free form of entertainment.

Then in the eighties new styles began to appear. People were attracted to the sultry sound of techno dance and the cool visuals of break dance. As the trends in electronic dance music began to change, the manufacturers of electronic equipment began to create new and improved devices that helped make dancing even easier and more exciting. Nowadays, electronic equipment has completely revolutionized the way that dance sets are made and play.

The evolution of electronic dance has also seen the growth of online dance clubs, with the increase in popularity of online video sharing websites. Such websites allow users to upload their favorite dance videos and share them with fellow enthusiasts all over the world. Such sites have also promoted electronic dance by allowing users to download the dance mixes for free or for a low fee.

The birth of the online dance club is probably the most significant development in the history of electronic music. As the availability of downloading became easier, the birth of online clubs and social networking sites that allowed users to show off their dance skills online. Such networking sites have been greatly responsible for the emergence of professional dance musicians and DJs who ply their trade on dance tracks all over the world. Many of these DJs started from home as enthusiastic hobbyist electronic music fans and gradually built up an impressive list of regular dance radio shows, DJ mixes and exclusive dance mixes for record deals with famous record labels.

This evolution has also seen the rise of the home-made clubs and rave joints. These home-based clubs usually feature an eclectic mixture of rave gear and party music that often makes these places the perfect place to take breaks during the day. The evolution of dance has seen the evolution of electronic dance music take the world by storm. Thanks to the networking and social networks that have been made possible over the Internet, it is now possible to connect to any of your chosen artists from anywhere in the world. Electronic dance music has even reached Hollywood with the huge popularity of dubstep and house music.