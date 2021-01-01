How To Prepare For Electronic Dance Music Duo Success

If you are a newbie in the electronic dance music duo market, how do you promote yourself and your music? Do you go out on regular radio programs? Do you put up flyers in high-end clothing shops like Neutopia or SFK? There are more ways than one. Here are a few:

Facebook. Most electronic dance music duo artists have their page set up as a fan page on Facebook. This way their friends can “like” them and keep up to date with what is going on with them and what they plan to do in the future. It also gives them an opportunity to let their audience know about promotions and upcoming shows.

Email. E-mail marketing is fast becoming the most effective way to market an artist’s band and music. The reason is that people tend to respond faster to electronic versions of mailed advertisements. However, sending electronic mail blasts requires creativity and some savvy. Make sure that your e-mails are easy to read, professional looking, and captivating enough to make people want to open it.

YouTube. YouTube is a powerful tool for getting exposure. People love to watch videos on the internet and if your video can do that, then you have a gold mine in the making. Just don’t spam your link all over the place.

Online Press Releases. The internet is a great place to spread the word about your music. Write a press release and send it to local newspapers and websites. Online press releases are highly-effective but don’t overdo it. Send out one or two press releases every month to build up momentum.

Forums. There are tons of forums on the web. Participate in the forum community and network with other like-minded producers. People there may have questions regarding your electronic dance music duo and they are always willing to help. You could even get free beats from some of the members.

Contact Music Bloggers. If you know of an upcoming music event, talk to bloggers who cover the scene. Ask them what they are planning to do and be sure to provide feedback. Most people are eager to help a budding musician out because they like to see creative people succeed. If people think your music is good, they may just keep coming back to your website. This is one way to build up a following.

Join Artist calendars. Most electronic dance music duo albums will be signed by their respective artists. If you are lucky, you might even get to meet the artist during a concert or show. The chances are great that you will meet these people and be able to exchange ideas. Not to mention, this could lead to a long-term working relationship.

Join forums. Forums related to electronic dance music are very popular. If you are looking for more opinions, theories and new ideas about what to do, you might want to visit these forums. They are filled with fans who are as enthusiastic about the electronic dance music duo as you are.

Study the media. No matter how well-known people are, it is still important to keep up on the latest trends. Read newspapers, magazines and websites. Make sure you pay attention to what is going on in the industry. Look for interviews with artists. If possible, attend parties where DJ’s go freestyle.

Do some research online. When you are new to the music world, there is so much information online that you can easily get overwhelmed. However, if you know what you are looking for, you will be able to make sure that you are getting in touch with people who are in the same circles as you.

Finally, make sure you have fun! Never let anyone discourage you from pursuing your dreams. Just because electronic dance music duo gigs don’t come easy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put in the work. There is no such thing as easy as it might seem. In fact, it is just the opposite – you will need all the motivation you can get to succeed in your chosen career.