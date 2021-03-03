The Best Songs of 2021 – Electronic Dance Music

The sound of electronic dance music has swept the nation and it’s one of the major reasons why many people are looking forward to attending dance clubs. Although many people tend to think that electronic dance music is only for people who are into clubbing and sweating, but this is not so at all. Electronic dance music or DJ music is also a genre of music that focuses on creating high quality dance tracks and this beats are what create the excitement in such a unique form of dancing.

The first thing that you need to understand about electronic dance music is that it takes a lot of hard work and patience. If you don’t have any experience in creating beats then it would be wise to practice with samples of existing songs. You can download samples from the internet and use them as your basic track. Once you feel that you’ve gained the necessary expertise then you can move on and try out challenging tracks. Creating electronic dance music requires quite a bit of skill, talent, creativity and most importantly a good sense of musicality.

Now that we’re well acquainted with the essentials, let’s take a look at some of the top selling electronic dance music right now. One of the popular ones at the moment is “Euphoria”. This track has been around for a very long time and has managed to stay steady in the top spot despite the presence of thousands of other tunes released throughout the years. This is probably due to its mixture of high quality dance music and catchy melody. It’s not uncommon to find that this track has been featured in videos and music clips too.

Another one of the most popular electronic dance music hits is “ELF”! This track has been out for quite a while and has managed to stay steady at the top position with the help of a steady fan base. A lot of people will probably remember seeing their favorite pop star performing this track many years ago and you can still hear the familiar beat. It’s actually a pretty nice mix of high quality electronic dance music and soothing vocals. One other thing that’s worth mentioning about “ELF” is the great voice heard on the song. unsurpassed by any other single out now!

If we have to pick something from the list that hasn’t made it to the top ten just yet, it has to be “Lose Yourself In The Carnival”. This track was not even on our list a few weeks back and it has since climbed to a new level. We can only imagine how far it will climb once it gets to number ten! It features standout vocals from Ashanti and it’s just an overall awesome track that would make your dance floor fill up with energy. This is one of the more recent electronic dance music hits and it certainly has a lot going for it.

If we’re not sure about anything else, we’d have to say that “Paparazzi” is still going to be our favorite this year. The beat is simply sensational! It has everything… from slow romantic songs to fast paced, hard hitting one minute hit tunes. The track has a very unique feel and the guy behind the beats knows what he’s doing. It’s going to be big no matter what next year brings.

One other name that might not be on your list, but shouldn’t be, is Pharrell. People everywhere are raving about his new song called… “ipelina”. It’s got a unique ultra beat that’s been featured in some of the biggest dance music events this year. It’s a perfect example of what makes great electronic dance music.

That’s it for this electronic dance music list. Hope you enjoyed it. I know it can be a bit boring sometimes. Don’t get me wrong, there are some super exciting songs here and there, but sometimes we all want to be spoiled. There are plenty more talented people out there that could take this genre and make it better than it is now. Until then, keep enjoying the classics and the new ones!