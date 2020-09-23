What Are Some of the Influences of Soul Music on EDM?

Soul music is something that is often times overlooked in EDM. Many people are often ignorant to the fact that soul music has influences on EDM. This is simply due to its often-subliminal nature and a general lack of awareness of its roots within dance music.

Soul music is made up of many sub-genres such as gospel, reggae, funk, jazz and hip-hop. Each of these subgenres was designed to complement each other and were never intended to clash. This is why many people assume that if a song sounds “hot” then it is considered to be a “trap”. However, this is not the case.

Some of the most important influences on the genre were gospel, funk and hip-hop. These were played in clubs and became popular at this time because they were instrumental in defining what soul music was and became part of the culture that was created.

Soul is often times associated with positive vibes, relaxation and happiness. They can use to describe positive feelings as well. The subgenre of gospel makes people feel good about themselves and gives them an outlet for their negative emotions.

Some well-known songs from the subgenre of gospel include “Give Me the Reason,” “When I Was a Young Man,” and”Hallelujah”.

All of these songs have a positive, uplifting vibe and are great examples of the soul music’s influences on EDM. These songs were played at church functions, at funerals, during parties, and just generally helped people get through life.

Soul music is also closely related to the genre of funk. Many of the songs that were played in bars and nightclubs during the early 1990s came from this genre. Funk is a type of music where the beat is high pitched and the beat is smooth. That can give it a certain type of sound that makes it unique from other music. Many people will not consider Soul music to be an influence of hip-hop, but they were certainly influenced by it.

Soul is a genre that has a strong association with spirituality. Many of the records that were made in the 1960s such as James Brown and Isley Brothers had spiritual meanings and themes. This is what gives it a certain connection to both Christian and pagan beliefs.

EDM, however, was not developed out of any type of religious background. It started out as a fusion of several genres that were meant to be complimentary and were created to enhance the sound of one another.

The beats, rhythms and sounds used in the early days of EDM came from various instruments. Those instruments include drums, keyboards, synthesizers, guitars and bass.

