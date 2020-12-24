What is Techno Electronic Music?

This paper analyzes effective participation through (I) musical production, which is the foundation of techno dance music. Based on a qualitative analysis, this paper identifies elements of “identification” in techno dance music that lie in the production process as well as its reception by the public. Appended to this discussion are three themes which serve as theoretical lenses through which we can understand the techno dance. The first theme is Affectivity, which refers to the processes and representational systems through which we identify and perceive a variety of subjectivities. The second theme is Affectivity and Creativity, which center on the differences and similarities between people and their representations as well as the processes by which they are produced, identified and communicated.

The third theme, which is referred to as The System/ Machines, refers to the technological aspects behind the production of techno electronic dance music and the ramifications of those effects upon society in general. Based on qualitative data from a large scale ethnographic research in Los Angeles, this paper suggests that the technological origins of contemporary techno dance are grounded in the early history of electronic music and continue to influence its development today. Theoretical models built upon these personal and group reflections suggest that techno is not an isolated genre or even a sub-genre. Instead, it has a wider social impact upon our culture, society and everyday life. We suggest that such reflections can be applied to numerous other popular and niche genres and thus suggest a deeper understanding of techno electronic dance music as a whole as well as individual components.

In order to analyze techno, electronic dance music we need to identify several characteristics. First, techno is the common vocabulary of techno artists and musicians. Second, it has emerged as a vehicle for expression and resistance against mainstream culture. Third, its emergence has coincided with the acceleration of technological developments. And finally, it can be considered as a significant milestone in the history of popular music.

Techno DJ’s typically produces and mixes traditional techno music with new trends and musical beats. They perform these tracks in clubs, radio stations and other places. Techno DJ’s mix tracks arranged for radio broadcast. These tracks are usually produced by renowned DJs and producers from various genres. They may be re-mixed and edited to create a more radio-friendly tune.

In terms of sound, many techno DJ’s prefer using top 40 beats for their mixes. Afro-Brazilian and Afro-Cuban music also contribute to the evolution of techno dance music. However, despite common features and influences, this music have evolved separately from one another and remain unique. It is very hard to pinpoint the exact place where Afro Brazilian and Afro-Cuban influences come from. In spite of these differences, there are similarities in the tempo, structure and sound of these two styles of electronic dance music.

Afro Brazilian music contains a large genre of instruments and sounds. The beats of this electronic music are extremely hard and make use of musical effects like polyphony, octaves and sampling. Since it contains large polyphonic tones, it is often used in conjunction with techno house music for a complete track. The use of keyboards and samplers adds to the complexity of the music and gives it a distinctive character.

It is interesting to note that techno and traditional Brazilian music have some elements in common. Both contain complex beats with irregular rhythms. The biggest difference is the tempo, which is twice as fast in traditional Brazilian music as it is in techno. Techno beats are also known to be monotonous and repetitive, while traditional Brazilian beats are rich and flowing.

Today, techno DJ’s is constantly evolving their music to keep up with the rapid beat of the new technology. They often combine traditional Latin beats with techno to produce a unique blend of dance music that has crossed borders and has become mainstream in one country but underground in another. It is also interesting to note that many traditional styles of music are being sampled and incorporated in the production of techno. A good techno DJ can take any style of music and incorporate it into his set. Therefore, techno may not only be considered as a new form of dance music, but also an old tradition kept alive in a new way.