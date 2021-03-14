What to Expect at the Most Popular Electronic Dance Music Festivals Around

Electronic dance music or DJ music is becoming one of the most popular music genres of recent years. It has grown in popularity not only in the United States but all over the world. In fact, it is now the third most popular music genre behind pop and jazz. Each year electronic dance music festivals celebrate the growth of the electronic dance music genre, and the artists that have made it grow are growing in popularity as well. Every year there are many artists who are emerging and making a name for themselves and their upcoming album releases and shows.

On March 30th this year the very first weekly radio show ever hosted by The Beat NY went on to a sold out audience of 13,000 listeners at Madison Square Garden to celebrate its 500th episode. The growth and expansion of electronic dance music festivals are continuing at an amazing rate, as more clubs, theaters and other venues are booking DJs to play at their events. Now electronic dance music festivals and concerts are joined at the hip with social networking and internet in particular being used as the main ticket sales for major shows.

A big part of these electronic dance music festivals is the fact that they allow the best of the best in DJ’s from all over the world to come together. This means if you are looking to book a show at one of these events you may be disappointed that there are no local DJs available. That doesn’t mean that the event isn’t a good one. In fact, the DJ’s coming to the event often blow away the crowds at other events by bringing sets and mixes that cannot be heard at home.

The biggest of the three electronic dance music festivals happening right now is Coachella. Coachella is held annually at the O2 Park in California and draws huge crowds to the area. It started out as just a small gathering of people to catch some electronic dance music festivals and have fun, but it has grown into a huge affair. The Coachella Music and Arts Festival continue to gain support from national and local sponsors and has expanded into other cities around the United States.

Another great thing about Coachella is that it has the largest electronic dance music festivals outside of Ibiza and Amsterdam. So not only can you see the artists that you love, but you can also experience a larger variety of music and styles than just those two countries. The biggest draws are artists like Passion Pit, Koven, Chromeo and Phoenix. With so much support from local promoters and the big name DJs coming to town this year from places like Europe and America, it looks like the Coachella Music and Arts Festival will be hitting its peak in 2021.

The biggest attraction of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival is probably the Insomniac Events. Insomniac Events is giant, tent-like structures that resemble giant party theaters. Inside, you’ll find multiple bars, dance floors and concession stands. They offer food from a variety of restaurants and bands, as well as stage performances by local acts and international touring acts. For the younger crowd, the Insomniac Events will feature kid-friendly areas for parents with small children.

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, then look to the East Bay’s own Folsom Street. Home to the legendary Coachella Music and Arts Festival, this place is perfect for a laid back weekend or a fun night out with friends. Enjoy outdoor music shows, art exhibits, live performances, food festivals and more. For the kids in your family, the Folsom Street park is also host to free concerts and family oriented events. Look for the Children’s Area on Folsom Street, where there are also plenty of shops, cafes, and other attractions to keep the little ones occupied.

As if those aren’t enough festivals to keep you happy, you might want to consider the California-based Ultra Music Festival. Not only does it have a stellar lineup of top DJ’s and artists, it has become one of the most popular music festivals in the world. The fest typically occurs in the summer and features electronic dance music concerts, performances by big-name DJs, underground artists, and new musical acts. Every year, the caliber of acts gets higher, as well as the popularity of the entire event.