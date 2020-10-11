Why Is Electronic Music Bigger in Europe Than in the U.S.?

Why does Electronic Music have such a following in Europe and not in the United States? There are several factors that contribute to the popularity of electronic music. Let’s take a look at the top five reasons why European listeners prefer this style of music.

First, electronic music is one of the few genres that doesn’t rely on the use of synthesizers. Instead, this type of music uses digital sound samples from real instruments. It is an extension of ‘Progressive Trance’ that people like Carl Cox, Steve Jones, and Steve Dalby made popular.

Second, electronic music is considered to be one of the fastest growing musical forms in the world. In fact, over the last five years, it has grown by more than forty percent.

Third, electronic music can play on almost any type of music player. So, if you don’t have a CD player, you can still play this type of music using your computer. Just turn on your computer, find a good place to download a music player. After that, start listening to this type of music.

Fourth, electronic music can easily mix with traditional music. Many people listen to traditional tracks on a stereo while they listen to their favorite song. With electronic music, however, the two types of tracks can be mixed together seamlessly and you will hear everything.

Fifth, electronic music is an extremely versatile genre. Some of the best artists in the world use this type of music to make their own original songs. Even those artists who use computers to create electronic music can still enjoy the full benefits of having their own music. So, it allows these artists to be free to experiment with their music without the constraints that come with the use of synthesizers.

Finally, it can be said that the main reason why electronic music is larger in Europe than in the U.S. is because the Europeans are used to it. The U.S. listeners were just introduced to this type of music in the late eighties or early nineties. So, they haven’t had time to get used to it yet.

In conclusion, the U.S. is very lucky in the respect that its residents have not yet been exposed to the ‘trendy’ sound of electronic music. This type of music will become more popular over the coming years.

Another reason why electronic music is larger in Europe than in the U.S. is that most European countries do not have strict laws regarding copyright and distribution of this type of music. That means that there are many stores that sell this type of music.

In conclusion, the United States, the United Kingdom and some other countries, like Japan, Canada, Australia and many European countries do not allow the distribution of electronic music. This means that people in the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and others don’t have access to the huge markets that many electronic music producers and DJs have in the EU.

But, this doesn’t mean that electronic music is a lesser form of music. It is a very versatile form of music and people can listen to it in any place and anytime.

As a conclusion, electronic music is not going anywhere anytime soon. It is growing as fast as other forms of music. So, anyone wanting to learn how to make their own music should take advantage of it.