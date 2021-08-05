Fedde Le Grand’s Constant Success in Dance Music

Fedde Le Grand is a name that needs no introduction—having scaled the dizzy highs of global chart success alongside earning countless awards and working with and remixing the most prominent artists in the music industry. So, it is fair to say, Fedde Le Grand is one of the most defining figures in electronic music. From producing hits like ‘Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit‘, ‘Let Me Think About It‘, ‘Back & Forth‘, and ‘Sparks (Turn Off Your Mind)‘, to headlining some of the biggest festivals: Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and Coachella.

Enjoying artistic freedom afforded only an elite few, Fedde Le Grand is a masterful pioneer of electronica, considered by countless fans and artists as one of the single most defining figures in House music. Whether as DJ or producer, Fedde’s influence can be felt throughout the electronic landscape; his creative beats, grooves, melodies, and rhythms surround us all and have done so for many years. He has been credited with countless awards and remixed the biggest artists around – from Coldplay, Madonna, Will.i.am, Robbie Williams, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, and Faithless. Recent additions of The Chainsmokers and Loud Luxury have demonstrated his infinite ability to deliver fresh offerings and craft timeless creations.

When it comes to solo records it was the seminal electro track ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’ that not only brought Le Grand to global attention but breathed fresh life into a stagnant house scene. Dubbed by many as the “Saviour of House”, it soon became evident that the Dutchman was no one-trick pony. Amongst others, tracks like ‘The Creeps’, ‘Let Me Think About It’, ‘3 Minutes To Explain’, ‘Back & Forth’, ‘Control Room’, ‘Metrum’, ‘So Much Love’, and ‘Sparks (Turn Off Your Mind)’, have established him as one of the most exciting and consistent talents around, displaying his effortless ability to move seamlessly between huge mainstream success and edgier, underground sounds. His 2009 debut artist album ‘Output’ was released in an incredible 64 countries worldwide, establishing him as one of the foremost creative forces in electronic music. With his explosive second album ‘Something Real’, Fedde introduced a selection of fan favorites including ‘Cinematic’, ‘Rhythm Of The Night’, ‘The Noise (Yeah Baby)’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Keep On Believing’ and ‘Give Me Some’.

Not only indulging in his own perfectionist musical tendencies, but Fedde also is ever so focussed on nurturing new talent using his years of hard-earned experience to push them towards superstardom. His Darklight Recordings imprint shows his quest for that new out-of-the-ordinary bit of talent is never-ending. His Darklight Sessions radio show has become commonplace for fans across the globe, airing on broadcasting giants all over the globe.

Dance music enthusiasts all around the world have witnessed his show-stopping live-sets that explode with ingenuity and originality. Huge performances across continents are par for the course for Le Grand, with the likes of Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Exit Festival, Global Gathering, Creamfields, Electric Zoo, Sziget, Mysteryland, Electric Daisy Carnival, Future Music, SW4, Airbeat One, an unparalleled number of Sensations, and the list just continues to grow. Debuting his genre-defying show concept GRAND in 2016, Fedde collaborated with RTL Live Entertainment for The Next Level In Dance in a state-of-the-art live show that further cemented his reputation as a visionary artist and producer.

Adding a slew of sensational releases to his bursting back catalog over the past few years, including ‘Dancing Together’, ‘Let Me Think About It’ (Celebration Mix), ‘Monsta’, ‘You Got Me Runnin’’, ‘Flex’, ‘Coco’s Miracle’, ‘Keep On Rising’ and most recently ‘All Over The World’, Fedde Le Grand has remained on top of his production game. Teaming up with BBIN and DJ Mag for The Gaming Beat Charity in 2018, Fedde produced three exclusive cuts that were all available for free download in order to help raise money for the Top 100 DJs Foundation. Over 1.2 million copies were downloaded across a three-month period, resulting in BBIN donating $90,000 to the foundation.

Dutch electronic maestro Fedde Le Grand is back on Smash The House, Fedde brought together UK producer Love Harder and Amy Grace for the captivating groove “Same Thing”.

UK-based DJ/Producer Love Harder has applied his magical studio touch to many hit records, working with names such as Meduza, Goodboys, Embody, CLiQ, and Hugel. His co-write with Lost Frequencies on ‘Beat of My Heart‘ has over 53 million Spotify streams and has become an anthem to millions of fans around the globe.