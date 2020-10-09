Microsoft AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is a basic exam that measures one’s general knowledge of Cloud computing, models and concepts. The test covers the fundamentals of Cloud concepts, which include core Azure services, privacy, security, trust, compliance, as well as Azure support and pricing.

To take AZ-900 exam, you must have a good understanding of the core advantages of Cloud computing and different Cloud models. The understanding of various available Cloud services and their functions is also important. The applicants should also understand the basics of Azure concepts, Azure governance, Testking Sale >>> Azure policies, role-based access control, and Azure resource groups, among others. If you learn all the required skills and be able to pass the test, you will obtain the Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals credential.

Potential candidates for the Microsoft AZ-900 exam

This exam is specifically for individuals with non-technical skills and technical specialists who want to verify their core skills. Those candidates looking to gain competence in the Azure fundamentals and explore various opportunities in Azure should consider this test. Put simply, you can have absolutely any background, whether in the IT sector or not, and try to earn the certificate.

Prerequisites for the Microsoft AZ-900 exam

The AZ-900 exam is designed for the entry-level professionals looking to earn the role-based credential from. Additionally, there is no official prerequisite for the test. However, it is recommended that the learners have some basic understanding of IT services or some level of experience in the industry. If you don’t have any field experience, you can gain it from hands-on lab practice.

Details of the Microsoft AZ-900 exam

The exam is made up of 40-60 questions and the time allocated for its completion is 60 minutes. You need to achieve the passing score of 700 to earn your certificate. The exam is available in Korean, Spanish, and Chinese (Simplified). The question types include case study, multiple choice, short answers, drag and drop, mark review, etc.

To pass any certification exam, you must develop skills and knowledge in the topic areas. For Microsoft AZ900, below are the objectives that will be evaluated during the specific delivery of the test:

Anastasia G

Describing Core Azure Services: 30-35%;

Describing Security, Compliance, Privacy, and Trust: 25-30%;

It is recommended that you try to answer all the questions. You won’t be penalized for the incorrect answers, so you need to be worry if you forgot something because of the anxious mood. However, if you don’t achieve the passing score, you will need to retake the exam. To repeat the process, you have to wait for a minimum of 24 hours after your first failed attempt. After your second try, you must wait for at Angelina B to retake the test. Please note that you can have a maximum of five retakes within a year. That being said, you should prepare well and learn all the details of the main topics.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, we would like to remind you that you should go through the exam webpage for more details regarding the topics and Website. You will also find the relevant resources on the official website that can help you. Bryce C They are paid instructor-led training courses and free online training. You should also consider using exam dumps and practice tests for your preparation.