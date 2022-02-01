The Rise of Live Casino Games Around the World

The last few years have been a real challenge for everyone, with restrictions that have interrupted many facets of our lives. Being limited in the amount of social interaction we can enjoy has been such an issue that it forced people to look for alternative ways of continuing to participate in some of their most loved hobbies and interests.

This brought on a boom in online activity, with Datareportal now suggesting that as much as 62.5% of the world’s population have gone online, with many of them taking to the new video-based digital platforms to enjoy visiting festivals and listening to music. Also, people utilized the web to partake in things like gaming and other social activities as the entertainment industries suffered from the enforced closure of their properties.

So, like the Covid and Chill Online Music Festival organizers, developers found a way to give casino goers the live casino game experience they craved in an easily accessible, digital form with the advent of the live casino.

The live casino game experience

When virtually sitting at a live casino table, it is like being in a physical location; the blackjack dealer in front of you onscreen will acknowledge your arrival. It’s a strange but welcoming gesture that just puts you at ease. They explain the game, allow the players at the table to place a wager, then get on the game. At first, it is a little surreal as there’s not the usual hustle and bustle of people milling around that you get in the physical casino; they could do with some background EDM to make it a little more interesting. However, the dealers do a great job keeping things engaging, chatting away to the players at the table, and acknowledging your wager gives a true sense of the social interaction that we’ve all been denied.

Although we’ve just mentioned a card game, the beauty of the online platform is that almost any game found in a typical casino can be replicated, meaning that all tastes are catered for. The typical range is demonstrated perfectly by the live games hosted by Gala Casino, where dealers handle titles such as Mega Fire Blaze Roulette and Sweet Bonanza Live. There are so many choices, including poker and baccarat, also there are live game shows, with some themed to some recognizable board games such as Monopoly and others replicating TV shows such as Deal or No Deal.

Convenience in a tech-savvy world

It’s convenient to have all the games in one place, and while this isn’t a new concept because we’ve seen online gaming for a long time, the advent of the live human dealer does add a personal touch. Some cameras allow you to view the game from different angles; seeing the roulette ball landing in the pocket in slow motion when you’ve chanced your arm on black is exhilarating. It feels personal and really does put you in the seat.

While the live experience is crucial, there are other benefits that players are feeling and appreciating. With this being digitally based, your account balance is on screen, and everything is accountable and safe. Also, you can count on a stable connection from the established live casinos, irrespective of the type of game you’re playing. This has also helped the growth in the use of this form of entertainment; we all want reliability and consistency, after all.

Is live gaming the future?

Interestingly, things have changed so much, as we would have never thought that so much of our experiences and careers are now unfolding digitally just a few years ago. But it’s the new reality as an article from Forbes suggests that the new normal is working from home, so with the developments in technology, it’s not beyond the pale that gaming from home will become the new normal too.