ARC Music Festival Lineup at Chicago’s Union Park

ARC Music Festival recently announced the complete lineup for its Labor Day Weekend 2021 debut. Anticipated to be the new crown jewel of the Chicago festival season, ARC will bring a globally curated electronic lineup and immersive experience to the birthplace of house music’s Union Park.

ARC Festival boasts a star-studded lineup

The festival’s lineup additions boast some of the moments most in demand dance music talent. Channel Tres (DJ Set) continues his meteoric rise at the debut event following a string of huge collaborations with the likes of Tyler The Creator, Tinashe, VanJess, SG Lewis, Robyn and more. ARC’s complete lineup also welcomes leader of Detroit’s next generation and Planet-E mainstay DJ Holographic, Repopulate Mars boss Lee Foss, new school Drumcode star Layton Giordani, Elrow’s Toni Varga and crossover Ninja Tune upstart TSHA.

ARC has also revealed a fourth stage environment with the ARC Car Stage powered by The GoodBus. The GoodBus is a full length school bus that has been converted into a fully-functional mobile sound stage with a 10,000 watt speaker system. This stage announcement comes with the addition of some of Chicago’s favorite resident DJs including Alissa.Jo, Alex Kislov, Inphinity and more.

Exciting features at the festival

These artist additions join an already stacked lineup representing everywhere from the basement clubs of Europe, the beaches of Ibiza and Tulum, to iconic festival stages around the world. Eric Prydz will take over the city with all three of his renowned projects. He is making ARC the first event to host all three of his alias’ in a single weekend. Attendees will also be treated to festival sets from Eric’s namesake identity, the US festival debut of Cirez D alongside Drumcode legend Adam Beyer, as well as his progressive house alias Pryda for a sold out closing party at RADIUS available for purchase by festival-goers only.

The debut festival also welcomes modern house music icons FISHER, Patrick Topping, Seth Troxler, Hot Since 82, Camelphat, Meduza, Will Clarke, Mason Maynard, and a special club set by Bob Moses, alongside the city’s own heroes Derrick Carter, Gene Farris, DJ Pierre, DJ Heather, and Hiroko Yamamura. The international techno scene will be represented by Deborah de Luca, Luciano, and Nicole Moudaber while ZHU brings his renowned multi-genre live performances to center stage in Chicago. ZHU will also present his BLACKLIZT project to the city for a special after party at Radius on September 4th available only for festival pass holders – tickets.

More excitement at ARC Festival

Renowned Spanish party outfit Elrow will make its North American multi-day festival stage takeover debut at the inaugural edition of ARC with its ‘PSYCHROWDELIC TRIP’ production. Elrow’s signature stage design, performers and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world. Elrow touches down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.

ARC will extend far beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago’s culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event. These efforts will be led by the newly formed Auris Presents and Loud Crowd teams who bring collective decades of professionalism from their independent endeavors at Paradigm Presents, and more. ARC fans will also be treated to intimate after-parties across Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, PRYSM, Concord Music Hall with others to be announced.

Get tickets now

It is with brighter days ahead that ARC charts a path forward for dance music’s diverse creeds. It is offering a much needed flagship for Chicago and a new marquee date on the international festival calendar.

Tickets are available at the ARC Music Festival website here.

Here’s the full lineup:

Adam Beyer

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Camelphat

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Cristoph

Deborah de Luca

DJ Heather

Derrick Carter

DJ Holographic

DJ Pierre

Eli & Fur

Eric Prydz

FISHER

Gene Farris

Hiroko Yamamura

Hot Since 82

Idriss D

Layton Giordani

Lee Foss

Luciano

Luttrell

Mason Maynard

Mathame

Meduza

Nicole Moudaber

Patrick Topping

Seth Troxler

Steve Gerard

The Martinez Brother

Toni Varga

TSHA

Will Clarke

ZHU