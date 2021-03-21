Bassrush Presents Blunts & Blondes at Park ‘N Rave

Insomniac’s speaker-crushing imprint Bassrush takes over the Park ‘N Rave Concert Series in full force. This time, Bassrush features Blunts & Blondes on Saturday, April 10 from 6 – 10 p.m. at San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center. Fans can purchase tickets for the 18+ show now by clicking on this link.

Blunts & Blondes Headlines Bassrush Park ‘N Rave

Known for cranking up the hype levels and making headbangers go wild, Mike Guard, better known as Blunts & Blondes, prepares to light up the Park ’N Rave Concert Series with his unique flavor of bass music. Since his start as a local DJ, the Tampa native quickly graduated to playing the big stage. Some festivals he has headlined include Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and EDC Orlando. Following the release of his most recent collaborations with big-name artists like Wiz Khalifa, Illenium, and Badrapper, Blunts & Blondes brings the house party debauchery to Park ‘N Rave.

Ever-growing popularity of Park ‘N Rave

To emphasize the concert series’ ever-growing popularity, Park ‘N Rave provides a fun drive-in rave experience for many EDM fans who have missed attending live music events because of this current COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the artists who headlined Park ‘N Rave previous shows include Adventure Club and Valentino Khan.

Car passes for Bassrush Park ‘N Rave

Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five adults per vehicle with pricing varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles. Every attendee must follow social distancing guidelines and traffic laws at all times. Additional event information about Park ‘N Rave is here, as well as a full list of frequently asked questions.

Follow Insomniac on social media

The Park ‘N Rave Concert Series will continue with new artists performing every weekend. Additionally, follow Insomniac now on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.