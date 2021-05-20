Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Will Be Magical

Insomniac recently revealed full details for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland. The fan-favorite festival brings its magic and fantasy to the Pacific Northwest for the very first time. Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge will make its anticipated debut on October 1-2, 2021, hosting more than 65 of the world’s most popular and diverse dance music artists during three nights of camping and two days of music, art and exploration in Washington. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 20 at 11 a.m. PT and fans can purchase them on Beyond Wonderland’s official site.

What to expect at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

During the two-day festival, Headliners (Beyond Wonderland’s amazing, supportive fans) will take a journey with Alice into her psychedelic storybook, a place beyond attendees’ imaginations. The festival will bring an immersive atmosphere, magnificent sights and sounds, cutting-edge production, art installations, interactive experiences and more that have made Beyond Wonderland a beloved brand across the world. Since 2010, Beyond Wonderland has captivated over 400,000 fans at extraordinary events across California, Monterrey, Mexico, Bogota, Colombia and more.

Stages and lineup

Transforming more than 170 acres of the iconic venue, the multi-sensory audio-visual experience of Alice’s psychedelic storybook includes three stages: Fractal Valley, Cheshire Woods, and Caterpillar’s Garden. Set against the world-famous river gorge backdrop, Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge unfolds with an artist lineup encompassing many musical genres. The 2021 artist lineup includes the following shown on the flyer below:

Graphic Courtesy: Insomniac

Notable things to enjoy at the festival

Headliners will also be able to sleep under the stars, calling The Gorge home with convenient, three-night camping experiences available. Through sprawling acres of grassy fields, set against the backdrop of the Columbia River, Headliners will join an enthusiastic community of thousands of campers as they enjoy day and night entertainment from morning yoga sessions to Silent Disco parties until sunrise. Limited camping packages remain and details about accommodations are available here.

Ticket prices

As mentioned before, fans can start purchasing tickets Thursday, May 20 (today) at 11 a.m. PT. General Admission tickets begin at $219 plus taxes and fees, with layaway deposits starting at $9.99 for 48 hours only. GA+ and VIP tickets are sold out. Remaining camping packages, which include three nights and camping entry for six people, begin at $109.50. Festival admission is not included in any camping package and must be purchased separately for entry.

Keep up to date

Follow the journey to Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2021 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Also, for updates on the 2021 festival, visit Beyond Wonderland’s website. To stay up to date with the latest Insomniac News, visit the record label’s official website.