Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2023 Lineup and Ticket Info

Insomniac Events unveiled the lineup for the twelfth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music staple, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The revered psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, prominently boasting the best names across dubstep, house, techno, hard dance, and more. Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets have been on sale since today, Friday, January 6, at 12 p.m. PT. Click on the link here to purchase these Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2023 tickets; they will sell out fast!

What to expect from Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2023

Over two days, Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2023 can experience a multitude of storybook-themed areas rife with plenty of nods to Alice in Wonderland. Five stages, including The Queen’s Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter’s Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records’ Caterpillar’s Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate’s Cheshire Woods, and Factory 93’s The Looking Glass, comprise the event, alongside immersive art installations, performers, and more. 80+ artists are set to spin, such as LA-based DJ/producer Deorro, London trap talent TroyBoi, four-time NBA champion turned music producer DJ Diesel, melodic bass maestro and Ophelia Records’ mainstay Trivecta, and more.

Back-to-back sets are also slated at Beyond Wonderland Socal 2023. The sets include the likes of Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna’s techno extravaganza and hard dance legends Lil Texas b2b Must Die!.

Follow on social media

The 2023 edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal will feature performances from the following electronic dance music creative forces. For the latest news and updates on Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2023, be sure to follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. To stay up-to-date with all things Insomniac, visit Insomniac.com. Finally, check the lineup below.

Lineup roster: