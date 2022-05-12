On April 19, 2022, hundreds of eager and curious individuals attended Bicycle Day SF at The Midway. Bicycle Day SF explored the realm of psychedelics in art, culture, science and medicine. This exciting and informative event had two parts that spanned from 12 P.M. to 3 A.M., April 20.

The first part, “Discovery Sessions”, took place from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. and it featured presentations and discussions that focused on the topics of decriminalization, research, art and culture. The second part was a live concert from 9 P.M. to 3 A.M. that provided psychedelic entertainment from outstanding artists such as Emancipator, Desert Dwellers, Axel Thesleff and Häana, as well as live interactive art. Bicycle Day SF allowed attendees to have fun while learning about psychedelia’s rising role in contemporary society.

Photo Credit: Dirk

Bicycle Day SF enhanced minds with “Discovery Sessions”

Doors at Bicycle Day SF opened at 12 P.M. so that the attendees can settle in the event while enjoying the art installations that were in the hallways of The Midway. The sessions occurred in three rooms of the nightclub; “Ride” is the main room (which is also the main room of The Midway whenever there is a live concert), “Gods & Monsters”, and “CarreSel”. Bicycle Day SF officially kicked off with a special keynote address by Hamilton Morris, a renowned journalist, documentarian, and scientific researcher who have studied the impact of psychoactive drugs in academic and clandestine labs.

From 2 P.M. to 2:45 P.M., “Ride” hosted ‘The State of Decriminalization in America in 2022″, “Gods & Monsters” hosted ‘Current Research of Psychedelia & Neurospace at UCSF’, and “CarreSel” hosted ‘Herbalism & Enthogens through Lineage and Culture”; all three were breakout presentations with Q&As. Afterwards from 3 PM to 3:45 P.M., there were panel discussions at “Ride” and “CarreSel”, which respectively hosted ‘Enthogens and Psychedelics in Artistic Influence over Time’ and ‘A Deeper Dive into Psychedelic Research’. Finally, from 4 to 5:30, attendees watched a sneak preview of Seth Farranti’s latest documentary, Psychedelic Revolution: The Secret History of the LSD Trade, that also had pre and post-panel discussions.

Photo Credit: Dirk

Mesmerizing visuals and a vibrant concert

After “Discovery Sessions” concluded, attendees got to enjoy drinks and social hour until the concert began. Once 9 P.M. arrived, the attendees got to enjoy a great night of entertainment. Aside from fantastic sets from various talented artists, particularly the aforementioned headliners, there were live art creations displayed, local vendors, mesmerizing visual installations, floral sculptures, psychedelic relics and more.

Even though it was a Tuesday night, the atmosphere certainly felt like a weekend night as many attendees danced the night away without any worries in their minds. The whole Bicycle Day SF event provided people the opportunity to learn more about how psychedelics are becoming important in art, culture, and science. There is hope that just like marijuana, psychedelics will become less taboo to discuss (and enjoy) in the near future as more people gain more knowledge about the topic of psychedelia.

