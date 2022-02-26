Body Language Bringing the Underground Vibes This March

Tempe, WATCH OUT! Relentless Beats is about to bring the underground vibes to Tempe with a fire techno and house lineup for Body Language.

Festival Details

The festival will run for three days, from March 4-6, 2022 and will bring some huge names in the industry, some of who have never been here before. This amazing event will occur in Downtown Tempe on 5th Street and Maple. It will be near ASU and Relentless Beats oft club show partner-Sunbar. Body Language will feature three stages and production that have grown to epic proportions of late for Relentless Beats events.

Artist Lineup

The house, techno and underground lineup is absolutely massive. Artists performing will be: Claptone, Gene Farris, Ida Engberg, Lee Foss, Lucati, Patrick Topping, VNSSA, Walker & Royce, Westend with more to follow. Winter blues be gone! With some very special guests joining the show, this festival will certainly be one for the books. Iconic artists Adam Beyer, Carl Cox and Boris Brejcha will be topping off the star-studded lineup, along with Kaskade (Redux).

Ticket Info

Three-Day tickets are on sale now, and all previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new venue. All ticket types, including single-day, which had went on sale February 11, at 10 a.m. MST, are available online at Body Language’s official website.

Body Language is produced by Relentless Beats and RBDeep. Visit www.BodyLanguageFest.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @BodyLanguageAZ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BodyLanguageAZ. Body Language is an 18+ event.