Body Language Was an Absolute Blast

Body Language blew me away. The festival was set up really well, and lines moved quickly and efficiently. The vendors were plentiful, with lots of options for food and drink.

Photo by Jacob Tyler Dunn Photography

Fashion for this festival was, of course, techno-oriented, lots of black mesh and cut-outs. But plenty ventured out of the norm with neons and textures (such as feathers) as well! I also saw lots of fun bright colorful hairstyles and kandi (of course!).

Photo by Tavits Photography

The vibes were high as attendees danced their hearts out at the festival. I enjoyed Patrick Topping’s set, which was fun and lively.

Boris Brejcha

by Tavits Photography

My favorite set of the whole festival was Boris Brejcha. He simply killed it from start to finish. It was a high-energy set that had the crowd constantly moving and grooving. I thoroughly enjoyed myself and can’t wait for next year’s Body Language.

Relentless Beats did a killer job, and all my friends shared the same sentiment.

Check out the Sunday recap video of this epic festival: