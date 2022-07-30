Over a week ago, Prime Social Group announced their fifth event in the multi-city, genre-diverse Breakaway Music Festival. This event is titled Breakaway California and it is set for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at the Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, Northern California. The Bay Area edition of Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more. Tickets for the two-day event went on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 am PST at the festival’s official website. The two-day passes for Breakaway California start at $149.

The star-packed lineup of Breakaway California

Joining Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky and Tycho on Breakaway California are Aluna (of AlunaGeorge), Bryce Vine, DROELOE, Frank Walker, Endless Summer: Jonas Blue x Sam Feldt, MEMBA (DJ set), Netsky, Snakehips, So Tuff So Cute (Mija & GG Magree), Whethan, Austin Millz, JAWNS, Jon Casey, Kilamanzego, Łaszewo, Noodles, pluko, and Syence. More will be announced. Plus, Brownies & Lemonade will host a stage takeover as well. Check out the lineup in the poster below.

Image Courtesy: BreakawayFestival.com

The locations of Breakaway Music Festival

With five different editions each offering a unique line-up, Breakaway Music Festival will start in Kansas City (8/5-8/6) before traveling to Michigan (8/19-8/20), Ohio(8/26-8/28), and Carolina (9/30-10/1). Finally, it will arrive in California (10/14-10/15). Breakaway is working closely with partners and local officials in all five markets to ensure quality festival experiences fans have come to expect while implementing heightened health and safety protocols. For California, Breakaway is partnering with Another Planet Entertainment, introducing a new festival in the Northern California market.

Statements from Zach Ruben and Bryan Duquette

“We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for Breakaway in California,” stated Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group. “We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music.”

“We’re excited to partner with Prime Social Group for the California edition of the Breakaway Festival for something new to our festival portfolio since launching major music events Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas in 2013 and Monterey Pop 50 in 2017,” shares Bryan Duquette, VP of Concerts and Festivals for Another Planet Entertainment. “What’s most appealing with the Breakaway model is that the pricing is accessible and the diversity of the programming that ranges from electronic to pop.”

Attractions and sponsors of Breakaway California

In addition to the stellar lineup, Breakaway will have on-site activations at each festival including the Silent Disco presented by White Claw, a roller rink, rides, local art, and more, taking its unique, all encompassing music experience to a whole new level. The sponsors of the festival are White Claw, Four Loko, Mamitas, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Elite Wear, Origin Water, and Unitea.