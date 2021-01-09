Breathe Carolina’s Twitch Livestream Concert

Breathe Carolina is streaming exclusively on Twitch and is kicking off the new year with a fully produced live show, complete with live vocals and instruments. Their livestream concert event is this Friday, January 8th, 7 p.m. PT on their Twitch channel. To summarize, they will play songs from It’s Classy, Not Classic all the way up to DEADTHEALBUM and all the favorites in between.

Breathe Carolina’s virtual presence

Breathe Carolina has always connected with fans by going live on various social media platforms and engaging with their fans. When Breathe Carolina had to cancel their shows and tours due to COVID-19, they decided to lean in to their online presence and expand it. In fact, what drew the duo to Twitch was the raw and unfiltered interaction they can have with their community. They have some fun content planned for their channel and would also like to pay it forward to their community by doing demo drops and showcasing submissions made by their fans.

If there is one thing they want their community to know about their channel, it is that their channel will be 100% music related. Furthermore, Breathe Carolina is excited to make music, have unfiltered collaboration and interaction with their fans, and continue to grow their community on Twitch!