Claptone Provided a Top-Quality Show at 1015 Folsom

Claptone is currently one of the world’s most exciting house artists. The German DJ/producer has the highest ranking for a house artist on the DJ Mag “Top 100” list of 2021. Claptone is still on his outstanding North American tour, which included a stop at EDC Mexico at the end of last month.

The North American tour will end with a bang at Ultra Music Festival where he is going to perform on March 27. At the beginning of this tour, Claptone arrived in San Francisco to perform in a front of a house-passionate crowd at 1015 Folsom. Here is a review of Claptone’s top-quality show at 1015 Folsom on February 25. Furthermore, check out One EDM’s exclusive interview with the world-class house artist, which published before the coverage of the show.

Claptone enticing the 1015 Folsom crowd

1015 Folsom is one of San Francisco’s most recognizable nightclubs. It has hosted some of the world’s top DJs/producers and Claptone is no different. Upon arriving onto the decks, while having his signature beak mask on, the crowd cheered on with fervent joy. All of his songs, including his latest release “Feel This Way” with Mayer Hawthorne and the addicting “Queen of Ice” featuring Dizzy, were greeted equally with excitement as the crowd danced the night away until the show’s conclusion at 3 AM.

Though it presents an intimate setting of a small nightclub, the 1015 Folsom provided a show that is one would imagine to experience at a world-class music festival like Tomorrowland or EDC. Claptone showed the 1015 Folsom crowd the reason why he is a top-tier house artist in the electronic music industry. The fans at Ultra Music Festival will have a blast enjoying Claptone’s mysterious yet fantastic style of house music.