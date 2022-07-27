Claude VonStroke Returned to Oakland For a Warehouse Party

Claude VonStroke, one of the world’s legendary house DJs and label head of Dirtybird Records, performed a gnarly ‘open to close’ warehouse party in Oakland on July 16. This warehouse party, which took place at an undisclosed Oakland warehouse that attendees did not find out about until 24 hours before the show began, represented Claude VonStroke’s return to his music production roots. This type of return meant that he is mainly performing in intimate settings such as small venues (aside from a few music festivals he will perform later this year, notably the upcoming Dirtybird Campout 2022).

Photo Credit: Peter Speyer

Claude VonStroke hosted a warehouse party as part of the ‘Your Dad Plays Great Music’ tour

Claude VonStroke’s warehouse party in Oakland (which is also part of his tour called ‘Your Dad Plays Great Music’ started from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m and the whole show had the Dirtybird label founder playing from start to finish. Though of course, this magnificent show occurred in 2022, it provided a mid-to-late 90s’ underground rave vibe that the crowd loved. This vibe was obviously different from many world-renowned music festivals (particularly EDC, UMF, and Tomorrowland) that has introduced to the world, the mainstream “EDM” raving culture that has many music fans embracing for over the past decade.

Photo Credit: Dirtybird

An underground vibe with world-class tech-house music

The event occurred at a warehouse that is property of an urban village called “The Loom“. This urban village emphasizes on spreading the importance of creativity, technology, wellness, and education. The way that “The Loom” operates is similar to what Claude VonStroke provided for many of the fans that attended the warehouse party. Everyone inside that warehouse in Oakland was having a great, chill time with their friends, loved ones, and even strangers that they have never met. The party may have operated like an underground rave but it had the world-class quality of a major global dance music event.

The release of Claude VonStroke’s latest single, “Moody Fuse”

Concurrently, the Dirtybird label founder released his latest single, “Moody Fuse”. This single is also his debut release on Cocoon Recordings, as part of the Cocoon Compilation T. “Moody Fuse” also marks Claude VonStroke’s rare departure from Dirtybird Records and it is also his first release of 2022. As always, the head of Dirtybird Records brought his trademark shuffling beats and rhythmic bleeps to the track, making it another banger in his discography. Check out “Moody Fuse now on Spotify.

Upcoming tour dates

July 28 – Far Away Festival – Lima, PE

July 29 – Octava – Bogotá, CO

July 30 – Salón Amador – Antioquia, CO

August 7 – Bridge City Block Party – Portland, OR

August 12 – Splash House – Palm Springs, CA

August 13 – Discopussy – Las Vegas, NV

August 19 – Elements Music and Arts Festival – Long Pond, PA

August 19 – Otherworld – Columbus, OH

September 2 – ARC Music Festival – Chicago, IL

September 4 – The Mishawaka – Bellevue, CO

September 16 – Coda – Toronto, ON

September 17 – Warehouse – Washington D.c., DC

October 7 – Dirtybird Campout – Waterford, CA