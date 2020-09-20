EVENTS
Cosmic Gate Announced Virtual Concerts for October 2020

Legendary German trance DJ duo Cosmic Gate will host two livestream concerts on October 3rd and 17th at Miami's The Temple House

Cosmic Gate, the legendary German trance DJ duo, recently announced a virtual concert series for October 2020. Since the world has shut down live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cosmic Gate have continued to provide electrifying livestream shows from New York City‘s rooftops to Miami’s balconies. Their concert series is titled “Cosmic Gate In Concert”.

For the next month, Cosmic Gate will host their virtual concert series on October 3rd and 17th. Cosmic Gate will produce both virtual concerts at Miami‘s The Temple House. The Temple House has a great reputation for hosting events with 360-degree digital projection mapping. One can only imagine what the atmosphere would feel like if the venue hosts a live event again.

Cosmic Gate’s “For Your Mind”

October 3rd’s event is titled “For Your Mind”, and it will feature new, exclusive CG-composed music. Each track during that event will have amazing graphics to mesmerize the viewers. These tracks include Cosmic Gate’s collaborative single with Andrew Bayer, “The Launch” , and the CG remixes of Andrew Bayer’s “Everything Everything”. The duo will also play their recent CG singles, “Universal Love” and “Your Mind”, during the event. Additionally, to get a feel of what the virtual concerts will feel like, check out the YouTube video above.

Cosmic Gate’s “The Classics”

October 17th’s event is titled “The Classics”. Although there will be more details coming up soon in the next few days, the event’s name suggests it will feature mainly nostalgic hits. For longtime Cosmic Gate fans, the classic tracks will certainly induce fond memories of fantastic club nights from the 2000s.

Whereas for new fans or any general music fan, they will get to enjoy vintage Cosmic Gate nonetheless. To conclude, there will be Emmy-nominated visual artists who are going to assist Cosmic Gate on the virtual concerts as well. Tickets for these outstanding, premium livestream events in October are out now for purchase.

