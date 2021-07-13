CRSSD Festival Will Return to Waterfront Park in San Diego

The CRSSD Festival will make its long-awaited return to San Diego’s Waterfront Park on the weekend of September 25-26, 2021. On Friday, the festival unveiled its Phase One line-up for the Fall Edition, dropping more than thirty names that criss-cross the breadth and history of dance music. More names will be announced in the coming weeks.

CRSSD, a fascinating festival in San Diego

Since its launch in 2015, CRSSD has sought to showcase the subversive stars and strains of dance music as well as highlight the burgeoning power of live electronic artists. The festival prides itself on giving prime slots to talents on the rise and securing rare West Coast performances from iconic artists. The urban oasis of Waterfront Park, with its grassy lawns, fountains and magical sunsets, are an entrancing city-center location to lose yourself in the wide variety of tempos and styles that CRSSD has built its curational name on.

As ever CRSSD’s Ocean View main stage will be filled with live acts, led by current Grammy winner, KAYTRANADA, and the enigmatic Zhu. German techno icon Paul Kalkbrenner will also soundtrack a live sunset set. The jazz infused electronica of Flying Lotus will sit alongside contemporary envelope pushers including Boys Noize and Jon Hopkins, while Tiga and Hudson Mohawke will also present the US live debut of their rave inspired LOVE MINUS ZERO project.

What else to expect at CRSSD

The legacy of dance music’s roots can be traced to CRSSD’s Palms Stage, with sets from Detroit figureheads Carl Craig and Moodymann, as well as East Coast house and club pioneers Mood II Swing, Todd Terry and the revered Kerri Chandler. Topping the Palms will be three of house music’s biggest current underground stars in Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones and CamelPhat. The stage will also host a performance from the South Korean multi-hyphenate, DJ, producer and vocalist Park Hye Jin.

Techno will be the dominant genre on City Steps, with a very rare West Coast set for Cocoon icon Sven Väth, as well as the incendiary ANNA and Paula Temple, Italian Max Kobosil and Detroit’s Robert Hood. There will also be notable house sets from Kölsch, Dennis Ferrer B2B Cassy, Rinse FM tastemaker T.Williams and South African trumpeter and producer Kareem Ali.

CRSSD is located at Waterfront Park, just minutes away from the Amtrak station. CRSSD’s grassy haven offers craft beer, gourmet food vendors, and a full mixology program. CRSSD is a 21+ festival and tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Click here to view ticket information for the festival.

