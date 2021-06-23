Day Trip Festival LA Relocates to New Venue

After tickets sold out so quickly for both days of the festival, Day Trip has opted to move to a new location. The venue will be moving from Berth 46 at LA Waterfront to The Lot at Hollywood Park, located adjacent to SoFi Stadium. DTF will take over the beautiful lakefront grounds. The new location offers lots of room for guests to dance in the sunshine with a fishbowl in hand. This change will now allow for a more spacious, improved layout. Additionally, there will also a limited amount of additional tickets released.

Hey, Day Trip Family! First off, we’d like to send a huge thank you for the amazing response to our first-ever #DayTripFestival. After tickets sold out so quickly, we realized that many more of you still wanted to celebrate with us. We’ve been hard at work to open up more space so everyone can dance with us for July 4th Weekend & SoCal’s first festival back!

An opportunity opened up at a brand new, larger venue, so Day Trip Festival is moving to a new location — The Lot at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. DTF will take over the massive, beautiful lakefront grounds, with plenty of room for us all to dance in the sunshine with a fishbowl in hand. This change will allow us to have a more spacious, improved layout, as well as release a limited amount of additional tickets. It’s very exciting to be the first music festival held at this venue, so let’s kick it off right! Get ready to celebrate the return of festival season, and let’s show everyone how Day Trip Fam gets down with HOUSE MUSIC ALL DAY LONG!☀️🔊🌴

Limited Tickets On Sale THIS FRIDAY at 12pm PT → daytripfest.com.

Day Trip LA Official Statement from Instagram