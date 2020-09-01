‘Day Trip’ is Insomniac’s Upcoming Waterfront Festival
'Day Trip' will take place at the LA Waterfront's Pier 46 on July 3, 2021
Day Trip is the newest music festival that Insomniac has created. Insomniac, the world’s leading electronic music event promoter, unveiled Day Trip as a waterfront music festival. Insomniac will host the festival at the Los Angeles Waterfront’s Pier 46 on July 3, 2021. It is going to be an open-air festival that will amazing, nonstop house music over multiple stages. Furthermore, just to be clear with fans who are interested in attending the festival, it is for attendees who are 21 and older.
Details about Day Trip
Day Trip will be the first event that Insomniac has ever hosted at Pier 46. Pier 46 is a cruise ship dock that will offer 360-degree ocean views of Cabrillo Beach and San Pedro Bay for the attendees. House music will be the all-day theme, featuring some of the genre’s most well-known and emerging stars as they perform from multiple stages. In addition to nonstop tracks, guests will sip on craft cocktails and enjoy bites from gourmet food trucks. Once the sun sets, there will be an unforgettable fireworks show over the Pacific Ocean.
More important information
Limited passes for Day Trip go on sale on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. PT. Interested fans can click on this link to purchase the passes. Additionally, the fans can take advantage of the Labor Day Weekend sale, Sept. 3-8. Tickets will be priced at at $39.99 each (plus applicable taxes and fees). There is another option, the fans can choose the payment plan for $5 down.
Social media
