‘Day Trip’ is Insomniac’s Upcoming Waterfront Festival

Day Trip is the newest music festival that Insomniac has created. Insomniac, the world’s leading electronic music event promoter, unveiled Day Trip as a waterfront music festival. Insomniac will host the festival at the Los Angeles Waterfront’s Pier 46 on July 3, 2021. It is going to be an open-air festival that will amazing, nonstop house music over multiple stages. Furthermore, just to be clear with fans who are interested in attending the festival, it is for attendees who are 21 and older.

Day Trip at Academy LA Summer 2019 Insomniac Events presents Day Trip, an open-air summer party feat. House Music All Day Long, kicking off Memorial Day Sunday! #EnjoyTheTrip ☀️🌴🍹05/25 – Day Trip feat. Redlight, Offaiah, & Kendoll06/02 – Day Trip feat. BIJOU, Angelz, Cazztek, & Blossom06/09 – Day Trip feat. Noizu06/16 – Day Trip feat. Jody Wisternoff, Martin Roth, Monstergetdown06/23 – Day Trip feat. Mason Maynard, Gene Farris, & Harvard Bass06/30 – Sweat It Out! feat. Secret Lineup at Day Trip Posted by Academy LA on Thursday, May 16, 2019

Details about Day Trip

Day Trip will be the first event that Insomniac has ever hosted at Pier 46. Pier 46 is a cruise ship dock that will offer 360-degree ocean views of Cabrillo Beach and San Pedro Bay for the attendees. House music will be the all-day theme, featuring some of the genre’s most well-known and emerging stars as they perform from multiple stages. In addition to nonstop tracks, guests will sip on craft cocktails and enjoy bites from gourmet food trucks. Once the sun sets, there will be an unforgettable fireworks show over the Pacific Ocean.

More important information

Limited passes for Day Trip go on sale on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. PT. Interested fans can click on this link to purchase the passes. Additionally, the fans can take advantage of the Labor Day Weekend sale, Sept. 3-8. Tickets will be priced at at $39.99 each (plus applicable taxes and fees). There is another option, the fans can choose the payment plan for $5 down.

Social media

For all the latest updates, follow Day Trip on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.