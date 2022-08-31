Decadence 2022 First Set Artists Announced

FISHER, LOUIS THE CHILD, PORTER ROBINSON, ZEDS DEAD ANNOUNCED AS THE FIRST SET OF HEADLINERS FOR DECADENCE ARIZONA

The Relentless Beats Produced ‘Ancient Future’ Event Rises at Phoenix Raceway December 30 & 31

Decadence Returns

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, August 26, 10a PT

Blending society’s centuries-old obsession for music with the modern trappings of Arizona’s largest New Years Eve celebration, an Ancient Future will rise as Relentless Beats announces Decadence Arizona’s first headliners- Fisher, Louis the Child, Porter Robinson (dj set), and Zeds Dead. Presented in partnership with Global Dance, the eighth annual event will take place at Phoenix Raceway December 30 and 31, closing out the year with top-level production, the return of the Weird and Wonderful performers, activations throughout the grounds, and more. An expanded lineup of artists, performers, and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket Info

All Two-Day ticket levels, including General Admission GA+, VIP, and Platinum, will be available Friday, August 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Pricing starts at $149, before fees. For full details on all ticket and payment plan options, table reservations (strictly 21+), and extras including shuttles, lockers, parking, merch, and afterparties, visit www.decadencearizona.com. For real-time Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future updates, follow @DecadenceAZ across all platforms. Decadence Arizona is an 18+ event.

Stay Updated

Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future is produced by Relentless Beats and Global Dance. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RelentlessBeats and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RelentlessBeats.

Check out the official recap video HERE