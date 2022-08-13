Dirtybird Campout 2022 Drops Amazing Final Lineup

Eight years ago, house producer and Dirtybird Records label founder Claude VonStroke dreamt of an independent music festival that could stand out from the majority of raves mainstream music festivals. This type of festival would foster a community of weirdos and dance heads looking for something unique and genuine. The result was Dirtybird Campout – a wild and free playground for fans of all backgrounds.

Claude VonStroke’s Dirtybird Campout is a place where creativity and positivity reign supreme, and a destination where one can be their true self every summer. Now, with this choose your own destiny ethos at its core, Dirtybird Campout prevails as the best boutique music festival in the world. It is festival where both the uninitiated and veterans merge on the dancefloor and games field alike to get down like it’s the last party on earth.

The announcement of the Dirtybird Campout 2022 final lineup

Dirtybird Campout continues to build anticipation for its summer camp for wannabe grownups. The boutique music festival just announced the final artist lineup ahead of its eighth edition at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California for the weekend of October 7-9.

The new names include Claude VonStroke’s Barclay Crenshaw alias, cutting-edge beatmaker and songwriter Mr. Carmack, revered German producer Steve Bug, Brazilian legend DJ Glen, epic UK production duo Audiojack, Atlanta via Detroit flag bearer Ash Lauryn, new face of US minimal Wyatt Marshall, electronic R&B and soul singer-songwriter Life On Planets, and the captivating sounds of Dillon Marinez. Luke Andy, Arnold & Lane, Baby Weight, Choopsie, E.R.N.E.S.T.O, and Cour T. round out the final phase of additions. Check out the full lineup poster below this paragraph.

Image Courtesy: Dirtybird Campout

A fantastic blend of established international artists and rising talents

These artist additions join a vibrant lineup featuring a mix of international stars and emerging musicians that span the worlds of house, techno, bass, hip-hop, and beyond.

Previously announced artists include Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke teaming up for their Get Real super-group, Irish house, techno and rave sensation Rebūke, standout producer and audio engineer Lubelski, and label favorites such as groove-heavy house duo Walker & Royce, beat-driven party starter Ardalan, and vocal maven Nala. Fashionable twin-sister production duo Coco & Breezy, fan favorite VNSSA, pioneering house producer Kevin Knapp, and original Dirtybird artist and Anabatic Records founder Mz Worthy.

More beat-dropping artists from the Dirtybird Campout 2022 lineup

Dirtybird Campout’s lineup also boasts artists with a particular focus on left of center stylings. The lineup oversees everything from bass and dubstep to funk and hip-hop influences.

This year is led by the likes of legendary jungle/drum & bass producer Goldie, West Coast bass innovator Eprom, boundary pushing Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza, London selector Ben UFO, respected UK jungle act Roni Size, and the ultra creative bass wobbler Yheti. Additional names include electropop trailblazer Uffie, dancefloor favorite Justin Jay, distinguished cross-genre producer Nikki Nair, organic bass producer Of The Trees, celebrated Canadian artist and entrepreneur The Librarian, up and coming live electronic band Boiz House, and Bay Area rap legends Souls Of Mischief.

The stages of Dirtybird Campout 2022, including all-new third stage – The Hideout

The previously announced Thursday Early-Arrival Pajama Party kicks off with a special set from house legends Derrick Carter, DJ Sneak, and Mark Farina. This special set will go back to back for a will party that is definitely kicking off the weekend right. Claude VonStroke welcomes fans back to camp with the warmup set as well.

This year’s edition of campout will also see the introduction of a new third stage, a Dirtybird Late Night Stage called The Hideout. Replacing the old silent disco, fans can expect a special line-up including all night tunes, sunrise sets and hilarious vibes. Curated by the legendary campout creative director, Blakeshine – this area is the unofficial camp counselors after party. Don’t be surprised if you have to participate in something ridiculous or answer some funny questions to get in the door!

The fun activities at Dirtybird Campout 2022

At Dirtybird Campout 2022, the fun begins upon arrival, where attendees will enter groups of Orange, Green, Purple and Red. These fun teams will compete all weekend in over 45 events for the prestigious Ironbird trophy. Both artists and attendees face-off on the dodgeball court, try not to run in the speed walking challenge, swim for the finish in the .5km Floaty Race, test their strength in Tug O War and so much more, all in a quest for one color team to take home the glory.

Photo Credit: GINAJOYPHOTO

Additional exciting things to experience at the festival

Claude’s Cabin remains an outpost for the oddities that make Dirtybird Campout a unique festival in global electronic music. Amusing game shows and activities include Kat Fight Game Show, Lap Dance For Your Life, and The Great Bingo Revival are there with the Phase Two additions. The additions complement activities like the Lovebirds Dating Show, How To Grow Shrooms, Spelling Bee, Twerkaholicz Twerkshop, Bad Drag Show and Deep House Yoga.

New this year will be the Lord Cunni Contest. It is a pie eating contest that will spiral into an ‘eating out contest’ demonstrated on fruit and hosted by special drag king guests. Afterwards, the Campers will head onto Campers Court. It is where the attendees will lawyers assigned to them and they can spell out their grievances from the Games Field in a theatrical court TV setting. Frick Frack Blackjack will continue to dominate the late night with outrageous anything-goes renegade ‘gambling’ in its own unique area.

The scenic venue – The Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds

The venue of the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds offer clear waters perfect for swimming, RV Hookups alongside the lake for picturesque views, lush trees, and most importantly – unlimited opportunity for adventure. Regularly cleaned showers and bathrooms are available everywhere for use in addition to plenty of fresh water locations in all festival areas to provide the best camping experience possible for attendees.

Get Dirtybird Campout 2022 passes now

Campers looking for an upgraded behind the scenes experience can also look towards the VIB Pass, which provides access to the backstage lounge area with exclusive amenities, private restrooms, and one BBQ voucher valid for any of the Friday, Saturday, or Sunday feasts. Get tickets to Dirtybird Campout 2022 on their website and join the tight-knit Dirtybird family on the lakefront dancefloors of the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds this October 7-9. Dirtybird Campout 2022 will be a memorable one, especially for those who have never attended the festival before.