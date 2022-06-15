Dirtybird Campout 2022 Aims to Excite Every Rave Camper

Dirtybird Campout 2022 is one of the most entertaining festivals for fans to hang out at. The tech house music festival will return this fall at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Modesto, CA. Claude VonStroke, the always innovative label head of Dirtybird Records, first introduced the electronic music world to Dirtybird Campout in 2015.

Since then, the festival also expanded to the East Coast and it is something that techno and house fans have always looked forward to attending, especially fans who prefer a laid-back atmosphere while enjoying techno and house with old and new friends alike. The dates for Dirtybird Campout 2022 are October 5-7, 2022. Here is a preview of what fans can expect to happen on those three days in October.

Photo Credit: @imkeiki

Dirtybird Campout 2022 will feel like a childhood camping experience

Dirtybird Campout 2022 is the most unique festival experience in the world. The counselors are some of the most popular DJs from the Dirtybird label. One’s fellow campmates are other fans worldwide who will also witness this awesome camping experience. For those three days in October, everyone will gather positive memories of a festival that allows nonstop freedom of expression, innovation, and spirit of friendship.

Dirtybird Campout 2022 will bring out a gnarly atmosphere, especially for overseas attendees who have never experienced an American summer camp experience. From dodgeball duels to swimming contests, everyone will find something that they will enjoy. Even the DJs performing at Dirtybird Campout will also compete against their star-struck fans in a fun matchup as well. Here are the exciting amenities and attractions that Dirtybird Campout 2022 will offer.

Relaxing and partying at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds

The Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds, just like what the Woodward Reservoir Regional Park offered for the All Day I Dream Festival, is a beautiful location to relax and party while getting away from the stress of everyday life. The Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds offer clear waters for swimming, RV/trailer and car parking with a nice view of the reservoir, and other vibrant natural settings. Importantly, the festival will include multiple showers and bathrooms for attendees who still want to stay fresh. Additionally, there will also be fresh water locations in all festival areas to ensure attendees will stay hydrated and happy.

Fans who want to have the ultimate, behind-the-scenes experience can obtain a “VIB” (Very Important Bird) Pass. The “VIB” Pass includes exclusive access to the backstage lounge with diverse amenities such as private restrooms and BBQ vouchers for all three days of the festival. Regardless if one were to purchase a GA pass or a “VIB” pass, exciting and wonderful memories will still occur anyways. As of this writing, tickets are still on sale; GA 3-day passes are available at $349 while fans wanting the “VIB” experience can purchase the “VIB” 3-day passes for $499. Those who want to arrive early on Thursday, October 6, can pay an extra $75.

The Dirtybird Campout 2022 experience and all its fun activities

The Dirtybird Campout Festival is best described as a summer camp for wannabe grownups. In fact, the fun begins upon arrival, where attendees enter into Orange, Green, Purple and Red teams. These teams will compete all weekend in over 45 events for the now famed “Ironbird Trophy”. Both artists and attendees face-off on the dodgeball court, try not to run in the “Speed Walking Challenge”, swim for the finish in the “.5km Floaty Race”, test their strength in “Tug O’ War” and so much more. In the end, it is all in a quest for their team to win as the best team at Dirtybird Campout 2022.

“Claude’s Cabin” remains an outpost for the oddities that make Campout one of the most unique events in the world. Whimsical game shows and activities like Ruffled Feathers Comedy, Lovebirds Dating Show, Lapdance For Your Life, Kat Fight Game Show, Beatbox Competition, How To Grow Shrooms, Spelling Bee, Bingo, Bad Drag Show, Deep House Yoga, and so much more. These amazing activities will bring fans and artists closer together under strange circumstances throughout the weekend. Now, onto discussing about the great music that will be showcased at the festival, particularly music made by a stacked lineup (will be discussed later).

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein / Get Tiny

The mesmerizing stages

The festival kicks off on Thursday evening with the “Early-Arrival Pajama Party”. This party will provide a special set from house legends Derrick Carter, DJ Sneak, and Mark Farina. These fantastic artists are all going back-to-back for a party that will start the weekend off with a bang. Claude VonStroke welcomes fans back to camp with the warmup set.

The “Birdhouse Stage” focuses particularly on various house and techno styles. It will see Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke collaborate for their Get Real super-group, Irish house, techno and rave sensation Rebūke, standout producer and audio engineer Lubelski. Furthermore, label favorites such as groovy house duo Walker & Royce, beat-driven party starter Ardalan, and vocal maven Nala continue to entertain the Dirtybird fanbase as always. Fashionable twin-sister production duo Coco & Breezy, fan favorite VNSSA, pioneering house producer Kevin Knapp, and original Dirtybird artist and Anabatic Records founder Mz Worthy are also among the names rounding out a highly diverse Birdhouse stage.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein / Get Tiny

(More) mesmerizing stages

The “Bass Lodge” has an intriguing focus on left of center stylings. This stage sees everything from bass and dubstep to funk and hip-hop influenced artists. The likes of legendary jungle/drum & bass producer Goldie, West Coast bass innovator Eprom, boundary pushing Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza, London selector Ben UFO, respected UK jungle act Roni Size, and the ultra creative bass wobbler Yheti will lead this year’s Bass Lodge. Additional names include electropop trailblazer Uffie, dancefloor favorite Justin Jay, distinguished cross-genre producer Nikki Nair, organic bass producer Of The Trees, celebrated Canadian artist and entrepreneur The Librarian, up and coming live electronic band Boiz House, and Bay Area rap legends Souls Of Mischief.

Dirtybird Campout 2022 will also introduce a new third stage. It is going to be a Dirtybird Late Night Stage called “The Hideout”. Replacing the old silent disco, fans can expect a special line-up including all night tunes, sunrise sets and hilarious vibes. Curated by the legendary campout creative director, Blakeshine, this area is the unofficial camp counselors’ after-party. Fans may get the opportunity to participate in something ridiculous or answer some funny questions to enter through the door!

Photo Credit: @imkeiki

Phase 1 Lineup

So far, the Phase 1 Lineup was recently announced. Please see the poster for the Phase 1 Lineup below. Dirtybird Campout 2022 will guarantee many unforgettable memories for the artists and the fans, just like in past Campouts. The weekend of October 7-9, 2022 is a weekend that one just cannot wait for to arrive. Purchase the passes for Dirtybird Campout 2022 now (the link isfound in the sixth paragraph of this article).