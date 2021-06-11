Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021 Announces Flash Sale

As summer nears and North America slowly comes back to life as Claude VonStroke and his merry crew of Campers have one thing on their mind. That thing on their mind is the return of Dirtybird Campout. This October, the DIRTYBIRD family will flock to the lakefront dancefloors of Modesto Reservoir Campground for Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021. That is where a wild weekend of tunes and outrageous activities will occur as many fans cannot wait to get their groove on again. Rally your crew and grab your tickets in the Flash Sale, which had just taken place on June 11 at 10 a.m. PST/01 p.m. EST. Click here to grab the tickets now.

Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021 will take place on October 15-17, 2021 at the Modesto Reservoir Campground in Central California. Fans can expect a mix of DIRTYBIRD favorite artists and eclectic curation from VonStroke will take campers from hip-hop to bass to house music. Plus all the loony activities, competitive camping games, and whimsical surprises. These amazing features really make Dirtybird Campout one of the country’s most unique parties.

Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2021 ensures a safe experience

This announcement comes on the back of what many will remember as their return to (ab)normality at Dirtybird CampINN. To summarize, it is a three-day event that utilized proof of vaccination and rapid PCR testing. This event ensures fans were able to dance together at Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando. The result was nothing short of pure bliss, with Campout teams Flamingo Fam, Scuba Squad and Gator Gang competing and raging poolside in the sunshine and getting freaky into the night indoors. Artists all brought their post lockdown A-game for their first shows back. Simply put, it was exactly what the Dirtybird community needed to get back on their feet and offered a taste of what’s to come from a massively anticipated return of the flagship 2021 Campout.

More exciting things to do at the festival

What else can fans expect from the return of Campout? Orange, Purple Green and Red teams will all go nuts on the Games Field by day alongside their favorite artists. Afterwards, they can then rip it up to their sets all night long. It is the type of immersive experience you’ll only find at Campout. This year, it is sure to defy expectations as the Birds return to roost.