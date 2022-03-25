Dirtybird Campout West Coast Had Its 2022 Flash Sale

Last week, the best boutique music festival in the world, Dirtybird Campout, announced the Flash Sale details for its return to the Modesto Reservoir Campground. The festival will return October 7-9, 2022. Claude VonStroke and his nationwide community of campers will convene in Central California for Campout’s eighth edition, where a forward-thinking artist lineup and collection of inclusive games and activities will take center stage for an unforgettable weekend.

Flash Sale for Dirtybird Campout West Coast

The Dirtybird flock gathered to secure their tickets during the Flash Sale, which occurred on Friday, March 18 at 10am PST.

The announcement of Campout’s Flash Sale follows the successful return of Dirtybird CampINN last month at the Wyndham Orlando Resort for its second edition. Names such as Chromeo, Skream, Dillinja, DJ Premier, Walker & Royce and more joined Claude VonStroke in migrating to Florida for the weekend resort takeover. The Scuba Squad took supremacy over the Flamingo Fam and Gator Gang teams in various activities and competitions, providing an exciting precursor for what’s to come at Campout.

More about this exciting Central Valley festival

Dirtybird Campout is the innovative west-coast label’s flagship event, appropriately referred to as a summer camp meets music festival for adults, and created by label boss Barclay Crenshaw. The festival perennially brings in an eclectic curation of both legacy acts and emerging stars spanning bass, hip-hop, house, techno, and more. Beyond this, Campout offers an array of interactive games and activities such as Talent and Comedy Shows, Speed Dating, Dodgeball, Bingo, Floaty Races and so much more to bring fans and artists together for a truly unrivaled and intimate boutique festival experience.

Further details

For dedicated early birds looking to get even more of a jump on securing passes to this year’s festival, there were a number of ways to lock in advance access ahead of the Flash Sale. This includes access to tickets via Birdfeed, a digital platform and Dirtybird insiders network created just for fans, or by signing up for the Dirtybird Campout mailing list here. As of right now though, Flash Sale tickets have sold out and fans would now have to wait until General Onsale tickets begin to get purchased.

The perks of the Flash Sale (before the tickets sold out)

Before the Flash Sale tickets sold out, Birdfeed members would have access to the Flash Sale 24 hours prior to others. This enabled fans to secure tickets at the lowest price tier with a potential of up to $225 in savings, while also offering security on tickets that sell out before the general onsale such as RV Hookups and Group Camping passes. Birdfeed members would also get exclusive access at Campout itself, including a free Happy Hour and patch exchange with the community plus digital badges showing your attendance on the Birdfeed. Payment plans begin with just a $30 deposit.