Disco Donnie Reveals Debut Freakazoid Robots Event Lineup

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James “Disco” Donnie Estopinal. Since the company’s inception in 1994, DDP has sold over 16 million tickets producing over 16,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. Annually, DDP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1,000 club events across the U.S. ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, and St. Louis to name only a few. He is also known for producing major festivals such as The Day After, Ultimate Music Experience, Sun City Music Festival, and most recently Ubbi Dubbi, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, and Freaky Deaky.

Summary of Disco Donnie’s Freakazoid Robots

Disco Donnie Presents is excited to introduce its newest festival to the DDP roster, Freakazoid Robots taking place in Ascarate Park, El Paso, Texas over Labor Day Weekend September 4 and 5. The festival will feature three stages, with a focus on techno artists on stage three. The lineup features some of the biggest names in techno and electronic music, including Alesso, Deep Dish (Dubfire + Sharam), Gryffin (DJ set), Lane 8, Nicole Moudaber, Slander and ZHU, as well as El Paso hometown hero Riot Ten.

This announcement comes hot off the heels of DDP being the first promoter to lead live entertainment into the post-pandemic era with not one, but two, large-scale music festivals these past two months. Putting smiles on the faces of nearly 125K music fans, between the Ubbi Dubbi Fest in Ennis, TX on April 24 and 25 that entertained 60,000 people over the two days and 64,000 at the 12th inaugural Sunset Music Festival in Tampa, Florida on May 29 and 30, DDP has entertained over 124K happy people these past two months.

Here’s the full lineup of the latest Disco Donnie event: