EVENTS

Dombresky and Noizu Will Headline “Rave Alarm” B2B Show

The "Rave Alarm" show at The Hollywood Palladium on November 13, 2021 will be a special b2b show headlined by Dombresky and Noizu

Photo of Kenny Ngo Kenny Ngo Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Dombresky B2B Noizu Rave Alarm
image Courtesy: Insomniac

Venerated French dance music producer Dombresky, and long time friend and collaborator Noizu, are joining forces again. This time, it is for a very special b2b show at The Hollywood Palladium on November 13, 2021. The Rave Alarm show, named after their distinguished tech house single “Rave Alarm,” was teased over the Fourth of July weekend at Insomniac’s debut Day Trip Festival.

The partnership of Dombresky and Noizu

Growing up in different countries, the likelihood of Dombresky and Noizu crossing paths seemed impossible. It wasn’t until 2018 when they both moved to Los Angeles, did the two finally meet. Having been fans of each other from afar, their bond quickly sealed over their love of classic 90s rave music. This mutual love inspired them to collaborate on “Rave Alarm”, which quickly became a dance anthem across the globe. Soon, Annie Mac dubbed the honor of “Hottest Record in the World” on the track. After a couple years of friendship and collaborating behind the scenes, the guys have decided to make an appearance back to back showcasing all they love about dance music.

Contact

For media RSVP, interview requests or more information on the Rave Alarm show at The Palladium, contact Nina Travers from Rephlektor Ink at [email protected].

Follow Dombresky

After reading this post, follow Dombresky on Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Soundcloud.

Follow Noizu

Additionally, follow Noizu on Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Soundcloud as well.

Dombresky Noizu Rave Alarm
Image Courtesy: Insomniac
Tags
Show More
Photo of Kenny Ngo

Kenny Ngo

Kenny is a passionate sports and music fan with soccer being his #1 sport and European (particularly French and Dutch) house music being his #1 genre. His favorite producers are Martin Solveig, Sebastian Ingrosso, Madeon, Tiesto, and Armin Van Buuren.

Related Articles

Photo of Exciting Changes Coming to Imagine Music Festival 2021

Exciting Changes Coming to Imagine Music Festival 2021

4 days ago
Photo of Why Oliver Heldens’ London Show Will Be His Best One Yet

Why Oliver Heldens’ London Show Will Be His Best One Yet

6 days ago
Photo of CRSSD Festival Will Return to Waterfront Park in San Diego

CRSSD Festival Will Return to Waterfront Park in San Diego

1 week ago
Photo of ARC Music Festival Lineup at Chicago’s Union Park

ARC Music Festival Lineup at Chicago’s Union Park

3 weeks ago
Close
Close