‘Don’t Let Daddy Know’ Announces Return To Ziggo Dome

In just eight years, Don’t Let Daddy Know has grown to be one of the most renowned dance event concepts within the international entertainment space. The concept has expanded to more than twenty countries, including Chile, Myanmar, Hong Kong and India, to name just a few. The combination of top international artists alongside an innovative production gives their audiences a uniquely memorable experience.

Which organizations hosts Don’t Let Daddy Know?

Attracting music lovers and their respective flags from every corner of the globe, DLDK events provide an unparalleled atmosphere, uniting people of all nationalities through the medium of music. Aside from their world-class events, the Don’t Let Daddy Know brand have successfully launched their #DLDKMUSIC label, as well as their own line of merchandise. Don’t Let Daddy Know is owned by the Dutch event organization E&A Events.

Returning to Amsterdam’s Ziggy Dome

Don’t Let Daddy Know has announced a return to their previous home base venue, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. For their eighth edition in the Dutch capital, E&A Events are organizing one night of long-awaited madness on Saturday March 6, 2021.



Returning to the Ziggo Dome was a no-brainer, as the venue has proven to be the ideal location for hosting Don’t Let Daddy Know events time and time again, uniting more than 85 nationalities each year. As with previous DLDK events, fans will expect a world-class line-up of DJ talent. The lineup plans to come out later this year.

The origins of DLDK

Ever since its inception on the idyllic party island of Ibiza in 2012, the Don’t Let Daddy Know events have matured into much more than just a club night, to become a movement and lifestyle unlike any other. Following eight years of sold-out shows, catering to hundreds of thousands of dance music enthusiasts from all over the globe, Ziggo Dome will welcome 12,500 party-goers for a magical night of dance music excellence.

Sem Vox’s statement on the return of ‘Don’t Let Daddy Know’

“We’re very excited to return to the beautiful venue Ziggo Dome. Although these times are uncertain for everyone and we don’t know what the future will bring, we remain positive and hope to be able to do what we love most next year, organizing large-scale dance music festivals and uniting thousands of dance music lovers from all around the world.” – Sem Vox, DJ and owner of E&A Events.

Ticket information

In the case of event postponement or cancellation, fans who purchase their tickets via official sales channels (See Tickets & Festicket) will be entitled to receive a refund. They will receive their refunds for their purchased tickets within one month after the planned date or a voucher for the postponed event.

You can purchase tickets and find out more about this amazing event on their website here: www.dldk.com/2021