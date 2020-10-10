Don’t Miss Ben Gold’s Exclusive Live Set for Insomniac Events

Ben Gold is one of the most in-demand DJs and producers in today’s Trance scene. He has carved a niche for himself with his stellar productions, and played at some of the biggest clubs and festivals around the world. Accordingly, Insomniac Events have enlisted his services for a special live set as part of their weekly Dreamstate Artists Series. The event is carded for Sunday October 11th, and also features Dutch Trance DJ, Marco V.

It kicks off at 8PM PT (11PM EST) where Ben Gold will play for an hour. This promises to be a special event, and fans can expect to hear a previously unheard track from him. The broadcast will be streamed live here. With the clubs closed and shows cancelled, one cannot afford to miss this! Furthermore, Ben Gold is no stranger to live streams. Each month, he does a marathon 6-hour-plus open-to-close set that features the best offerings in Trance and Techno from his Amplified Record Shop. Like and subscribe to Ben Gold’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Twitch pages for more info.

As an undisputed leading producer in Trance, Ben Gold has developed a loyal global fanbase. As such, this has translated into a DJ tour schedule that’s comparable to any of the leading luminaries in the scene today. His fierce, club-facing melodies are undeniable, and have garnered support from industry heavyweights Armin van Buuren, John O’Callaghan and Markus Schulz. Anyone who’s witnessed a Ben Gold DJ set will testify that he’s in the top tier of performers. Consequently, be sure to tune into tv.insomniac.com for his exclusive live set for Insomniac Events’ Dreamstate Artists Series.