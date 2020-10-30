Don’t Miss Ben Gold’s Special Halloween Event

Ben Gold is a phenomenal DJ that knows to how thrill and excite fans worldwide. Although the current global situation has put a damper on everyone’s Halloween plans, Ben has something special planned. The superstar DJ will be playing a marathon 6-hour set live from the Amplified Warehouse on October 31. The event will be live-streamed on his official Twitch channel, and promises to be frightfully delightful. Start time is noon EST (9:00 AM PST, 5:00 PM GMT, 6:00 PM CET).

Moreover, it’s always a pleasure to see DJs do extended sets. It gives them the opportunity to take fans on a musical journey, while setting the tone for a grand climax. This promises to be no different, since Ben Gold will be showcasing the best in cutting-edge Techno and Trance. It’s guaranteed to be a Halloween spooktacular, and will be a 6-hour set destined to raise the dead. Additionally, Ben is no stranger to live-streams. Each week he does a live set from his Amplified Record Shop, and he recently did an exclusive set for Insomnic Events’ Dreamstate Artists Series. Be sure like and subscribe to Ben Gold’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Twitch pages for more info on his weekly live-streams.

As an undisputed leading producer in Trance, Ben Gold has developed a loyal global fanbase. As such, this has translated into a DJ tour schedule that’s comparable to any of the leading luminaries in today’s scene. His fierce, club-facing melodies are undeniable, and have garnered support from industry heavyweights Armin van Buuren, John O’Callaghan, and Markus Schulz to name a few. Anyone who’s witnessed a Ben Gold DJ set will testify that he’s in the top tier of performers. As such, be sure to tune into www.twitch.tv/bengoldmusic for his hell-raising Halloween 6-hour set on October 31.