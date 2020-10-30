EVENTS

Don’t Miss Ben Gold’s Special Halloween Event

The Trance trailblazer will throw down an epic 6-hour set live on Twitch on October 31

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Ben Gold

Ben Gold is a phenomenal DJ that knows to how thrill and excite fans worldwide. Although the current global situation has put a damper on everyone’s Halloween plans, Ben has something special planned. The superstar DJ will be playing a marathon 6-hour set live from the Amplified Warehouse on October 31. The event will be live-streamed on his official Twitch channel, and promises to be frightfully delightful. Start time is noon EST (9:00 AM PST, 5:00 PM GMT, 6:00 PM CET).

Moreover, it’s always a pleasure to see DJs do extended sets. It gives them the opportunity to take fans on a musical journey, while setting the tone for a grand climax. This promises to be no different, since Ben Gold will be showcasing the best in cutting-edge Techno and Trance. It’s guaranteed to be a Halloween spooktacular, and will be a 6-hour set destined to raise the dead. Additionally, Ben is no stranger to live-streams. Each week he does a live set from his Amplified Record Shop, and he recently did an exclusive set for Insomnic Events’ Dreamstate Artists Series. Be sure like and subscribe to Ben Gold’s official FacebookInstagramTwitter, and Twitch pages for more info on his weekly live-streams.

As an undisputed leading producer in Trance, Ben Gold has developed a loyal global fanbase. As such, this has translated into a DJ tour schedule that’s comparable to any of the leading luminaries in today’s scene. His fierce, club-facing melodies are undeniable, and have garnered support from industry heavyweights Armin van Buuren, John O’Callaghan, and Markus Schulz to name a few. Anyone who’s witnessed a Ben Gold DJ set will testify that he’s in the top tier of performers. As such, be sure to tune into www.twitch.tv/bengoldmusic for his hell-raising Halloween 6-hour set on October 31.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of Relentless Beats’ “Ritual” Extends to Friday and Sunday

Relentless Beats’ “Ritual” Extends to Friday and Sunday

21 hours ago
Photo of Top 101 Producers 2020 Minecraft Celebration Details

Top 101 Producers 2020 Minecraft Celebration Details

2 days ago
Photo of Subtronics Joins Relentless Beats’ November Lineup

Subtronics Joins Relentless Beats’ November Lineup

3 days ago
Photo of Elements Music & Arts Festival’s Meadow of Lost Souls

Elements Music & Arts Festival’s Meadow of Lost Souls

6 days ago
Close
Close