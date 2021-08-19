DUSK Music Festival Returns to Tucson This November

Keeping its eye on the horizon in 2020, DUSK is excited to announce that it will be returning to Downtown Tucson, November 13th and 14th, 2021.

ARTIST LINEUP

Known for its eclectic lineup, as well as Tucson’s best food, beverage, and art- this year features Diplo; Jimmy Eat World; Porter Robinson; Grouplove; Blu DeTiger; John Summit; Justin Martin; Mob Rich; Pauline Herr; STRFKR; Tank and the Bangas; VNSSA; Yolanda Be Cool, and many more to be announced. Additionally, DUSK is partnering with Relentless Beats for a second year as the two-day festival moves to a new venue. This new venue is the Jácome Plaza in Downtown Tucson, less than a mile from its previous site.

FESTIVAL OFFERINGS

Since 2016, DUSK has worked feverishly to create an unforgettable experience combining various music genres, the best food and beverage Arizona offers, and an interactive art experience on the grandest scale for its fans.

While plans for this year’s event are still underway, DUSK is excited to be partnering with Tucson Foodie to curate an incredible lineup of restaurants, food trucks, and chefs. Current confirmed participants include Gastronomic Union of Tucson (GUT), Dante’s Fire, Culinary Dropout, and Zinburger to local favorites like Empire Pizza, Rollies Mexican Patio, and Jake’s Donuts & Treat Trolley.

In addition, Tucson ARTS, will include live art, larger-than-life sculptures, digital art, video projection, and lighting displays throughout downtown Tucson and the Jácome Plaza festival grounds. Additional activations include Tucson PLAYS featuring a variety of backyard games and classic arcade games from partner, Cobra Arcade Tucson, and the Tucson SHOPS market for all your shipping needs. Finally, the GREENROOM returns, providing a professional, positive, fun, and interactive space for festival attendees to learn about the Arizona medical and adult-use cannabis programs.

COMMUNITY

Additionally, DUSK Charities 501(c)(3) will be renewing its efforts to develop educational training and career programming to introduce high school and college-aged students to the wide variety of careers and vocations in the music festival industry. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Children’s Museum Tucson, the Armory Park Neighborhood Association, and The Rialto Theatre. Proceeds will also go to several other local foundations and organizations yet to be named.

General Admission tickets will go on sale for $119, before fees on Friday, August 6, at 10 a.m. PT. VIP passes, complete with express entry lanes, comfortable lounge seating, air-conditioned premium bathrooms, premium food experiences, complimentary coat and bag check service, complimentary massages from Woven Ivy Massage, and Alameda Stage private viewing area are available starting at $229, before fees. Returning this year is the Platinum VIP Experience presented by Iridius Capital. It includes everything that the Standard VIP pass has. The Platinum VIP Experience provides access to an all-inclusive, elevated stage-height viewing platform, unlimited exit/re-entry privileges, complimentary wine, beer, craft cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, a buffet of snacks, starting at $449.

TICKETS

All ticket types are available online at www.DUSKmusicfestival.com. DUSK is an all-ages event.

Visit www.DUSKmusicfestival.com for the most up-to-date information on DUSK Music Festival. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DUSKmusicfest, on Instagram at @DUSKmusicfestival, and Twitter at @DUSKtucson.