EVENTS
Trending

EDC Europe 2021 in Portugal Just Announced

EDC Europe 2021 will take place at Praia da Rocha in Portugal on the weekend of June 18-20, 2021

Photo of Sarah Yong Sarah Yong Send an email 2 mins ago
Less than a minute
EDC Europe 2021

Never fear, EDC-goers, Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella has got you! After being cooped up with events being postponed all year, EDC Europe’s flyer has just dropped for next year.

Festival Details on EDC Europe 2021

Celebrating 25 years, the festival will host in the beautiful Portuguese beach of Praia da Rocha.

The event will run for three days and will have five stages. The event will occur on the weekend of June 18-20, 2021. EDC Europe 2021 will play host to over 140+ artists. Jam packed with fun, the festival will also have full size carnival rides for attendees to enjoy. Additionally, there will be spectacular art and amazing theatrical performances.

After this year’s coronavirus scare, we can only hope this will ensure festival season comes back with a bang!

More details will follow soon. Check here for more updates to come!

Check out the exciting trailer for EDC Europe 2021 here.

EDC Portugal 2021 Trailer
Tags
Show More
Photo of Sarah Yong

Sarah Yong

Related Articles

Photo of Cosmic Gate Announced Virtual Concerts for October 2020

Cosmic Gate Announced Virtual Concerts for October 2020

1 day ago
Photo of Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Tickets on Pre-Sale This Thursday

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Tickets on Pre-Sale This Thursday

6 days ago
Photo of ‘Don’t Let Daddy Know’ Announces Return To Ziggo Dome

‘Don’t Let Daddy Know’ Announces Return To Ziggo Dome

1 week ago
Photo of Dirtybird LIVE + Dirtybird Couchout on OnNow.tv

Dirtybird LIVE + Dirtybird Couchout on OnNow.tv

1 week ago
Back to top button
Close
Close