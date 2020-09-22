EDC Europe 2021 in Portugal Just Announced

Never fear, EDC-goers, Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella has got you! After being cooped up with events being postponed all year, EDC Europe’s flyer has just dropped for next year.

Festival Details on EDC Europe 2021

Celebrating 25 years, the festival will host in the beautiful Portuguese beach of Praia da Rocha.

The event will run for three days and will have five stages. The event will occur on the weekend of June 18-20, 2021. EDC Europe 2021 will play host to over 140+ artists. Jam packed with fun, the festival will also have full size carnival rides for attendees to enjoy. Additionally, there will be spectacular art and amazing theatrical performances.

After this year’s coronavirus scare, we can only hope this will ensure festival season comes back with a bang!

More details will follow soon. Check here for more updates to come!

Check out the exciting trailer for EDC Europe 2021 here.