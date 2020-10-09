Electric Zoo 2021: Supernaturals Reveals Phase 1 Lineup

After postponing its 2020 festival, Electric Zoo is coming back stronger than ever in 2021 with its Supernaturals edition, and the phase 1 lineup shows it.

Notable DJs who will take the stages at the 12th Electric Zoo edition include Illenium, Kaskade, Alesso, Deadmau5 as his techno moniker Testpilot, and a sunset set by Tiësto.

The phase 1 lineup also includes Bruno Furlan, Duke Dumont, Chris Lorenzo, Shiba San, Mason Maynard, Nina Las Vegas, Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead, and Zomboy.

“While we are beyond excited to share the first phase of Electric Zoo’s 2021 artist lineup, we are even happier to report a nearly 50% year to year increase of artists who exemplify our continued commitment to deliver lineups that embody the principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, reflecting the true composition of our global electronic music community,” says Electric Zoo’s SVP and Senior Director of Talent, Kevin Mitchell.

To top off the phase 1 announcement, Wakaan, Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats, and Brownies & Lemonade will host stages.

Location of Electric Zoo 2021: Supernaturals

Electric Zoo 2021: Supernaturals will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, at its home location on Randall’s Island in New York City. Additionally, in consideration of COVID-19, the Electric Zoo team intends to take enhanced safety protocols.

View the full phase 1 lineup below or visit Electric Zoo’s website for official details.