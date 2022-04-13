Electric Zoo 3.0 Now Accepts Crypto-Only Payment Methods

As the world continues to evolve into one dominated by Web 3.0 and other innovative tech, New York’s premiere electronic music festival, ELECTRIC ZOO can’t help but join in on the revolution! Arriving on the heels of their 2022 3.0 theme reveal taking place at Randall’s Island Park Labor Day weekend September 2 – 4, EZOO has shared another upgrade to this year’s event.

Electric Zoo 3.0 Goes Crypto

After much thought, ELECTRIC ZOO 3.0 announced that tickets will be available for purchase via crypto ONLY. Beginning Monday, May 2, 2022, they will only accept the following cryptocurrencies for ticket purchases: Bitcoin, Ether, USDT, BNB, and Solana (SOL). On a unique side note, they will also release special ticket types to exclusive NFT holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, and others to be announced.

According to a recent NBC News poll found, “One in five Americans has invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, another sign that digital assets continue to get more popular.” NBC continues, “The fact that 21% of the 1,000 Americans polled said they have at least once used or invested in crypto shows how much the relatively young industry has taken off in recent years.”

Electric Zoo Comments About the Crypto Boom

“The upward trend of many electronic musicians embracing the crypto boom continues to demonstrate that our industry has remained at the forefront as early adopters of digital currency. With our 2022 edition EZOO 3.0, we are focused on producing a multi-sensory, blockchain-based crypto-forward festival. Tech savvy dance music fans can expect to indulge in new experiential activations in EZOO’s 3.0 dynamic digital landscape.” Electro Zoo’s statement about having a crypto-forward festival.

Technology and dance music team up

Technology isn’t the only thing evolving. The taste and trends of dance music are also changing and EZOO is determined to create their lineup to satisfy their community. They’ve read wish lists and went to work to curate a lineup together with the fans, based on their feedback and choices in the EZOO Artist List surveys. Fans can expect what is going to be a fantastic lineup. The lineup dropped on Monday, April 4, 2022 and it features the most prominent electronic music names. Community is precious to EZOO and fans can be sure to look out for a lot more ways to personally get involved in their decision-making process as the year progresses.

Image Courtesy: Electric Zoo

What to expect from EZOO 2022

Known for its extravagant and outlandish annual themes created with intelligent artistry, like 2015’s Transformed, 2019’s Evolved, and last year’s Supernaturals, EZOO 2022 will take music fans on a cosmic musical journey beyond their wildest imaginations with 3.0, a gathering that embraces unexplainable phenomena and will open music fans’ minds to new sounds and experiences. Think of it as a system update. The value and importance of community is higher than ever, crypto has caught up with cash, and digital wallets are becoming more practical than the leather ones. It’s the year of advancement – and EZOO is entirely here for it.

Since its inception, the founders have taken ELECTRIC ZOO around the globe, creating satellite soirées in Mexico, Brazil, and China. Still, its three-day hometown run in dance music mecca NYC continues to be the most popular, selling out year after year. A crowd of nearly 100,000 gather in Randall’s Island Park annually, according to organizers, with a record-breaking 107,500 attending in 2019. 2022 will be another ambitious undertaking destined to transport its fans beyond musical boundaries.