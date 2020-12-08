Elektra Gives Back, Center Stage, Musically Fed Host “Feed The Crew!”

In a partnership with Musically Fed, the organizations Elektra Gives Back and Atlanta’s Center Stage will be hosting a contactless holiday food drive, Feed The Crew!, on December 11, 2020. The event is intended to aid Atlanta’s music industry professionals affected by COVID-19 and shutdowns related to the pandemic.

Feed The Crew! will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 11, 2020, at Center Stage (1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309) and will adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines. During this time period, Feed The Crew! will accept donations of non-perishable foods.

According to the organizers, individuals wanting to donate “may pull into the garage free of charge and leave their items with staff. For completely contactless drop off, industry volunteers can alternately pick up items from your trunk.”

Meanwhile, for those unable to attend the event, Musically Fed is accepting monetary donations on its website.

Suggested donation items

The organizations provided a list of suggested donation items, such as:

Pasta and pasta sauce

Oatmeal

Canned fish/meat

Canned fruits/veggies

Soup

Rice

Peanut Butter

Dry beans

Nuts

Cereals

Quinoa

Chips

Bottled Juice

Darrin Schnur’s comments

Finally, Elektra Music Group’s Regional Director of Promotion Darrin Schnur also shared,