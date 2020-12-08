Elektra Gives Back, Center Stage, Musically Fed Host “Feed The Crew!”
The food drive will benefit professionals in the music industry affected by COVID-19.
In a partnership with Musically Fed, the organizations Elektra Gives Back and Atlanta’s Center Stage will be hosting a contactless holiday food drive, Feed The Crew!, on December 11, 2020. The event is intended to aid Atlanta’s music industry professionals affected by COVID-19 and shutdowns related to the pandemic.
Feed The Crew! will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 11, 2020, at Center Stage (1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309) and will adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines. During this time period, Feed The Crew! will accept donations of non-perishable foods.
According to the organizers, individuals wanting to donate “may pull into the garage free of charge and leave their items with staff. For completely contactless drop off, industry volunteers can alternately pick up items from your trunk.”
Meanwhile, for those unable to attend the event, Musically Fed is accepting monetary donations on its website.
Suggested donation items
The organizations provided a list of suggested donation items, such as:
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Oatmeal
- Canned fish/meat
- Canned fruits/veggies
- Soup
- Rice
- Peanut Butter
- Dry beans
- Nuts
- Cereals
- Quinoa
- Chips
- Bottled Juice
Darrin Schnur’s comments
Finally, Elektra Music Group’s Regional Director of Promotion Darrin Schnur also shared,
“Music fans aren’t the only ones who miss live shows and concerts. Tens of thousands of support staff who bring these shows to life are missing them just as much, and they are in need of a lifeline right now. When COVID-19 put the touring business on pause, box office employees, stagehands, caterers, lighting and sound design artists, production staff, and security teams lost their chief source of income, struggling to keep food on the table. We couldn’t just sit by, so Elektra Gives Back joined forces with Musically Fed to help out our friends and family who make concerts happen. If you’re in Atlanta, we hope to see you on December 11. If not, please donate what you can. Hopefully, we’ll all be back in the crowd soon.”