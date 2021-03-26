Elements Music & Arts Returns for Labor Day Weekend

Get ready to re-emerge and once again discover your true self as you explore a world where the Four Elements lead you on the adventure of a lifetime! Journey home and be a part of the reunion at the amazingly curated Elements Music & Arts Festival where all you have to do is take a chance, put on your best costume and roller-skate into the sunset this Labor Day weekend.

Elements Music & Arts Festival makes its anticipated return

2021 celebrates the 4th year of this premier East Coast, multi-day, arts, music and camping event. Elements Music & Arts Festival this year will occur on September 3-6, 2021. The festival takes place in lush Northeast Pennsylvania, at a picturesque outdoor venue on 150 private acres and is only about a two hour drive from New York City. Featuring a private lake, rolling hills, and a magical forest, the event boasts three days and nights of music, large-scale art sculptures, interactive performances, a pirate ship, 3D video projection mapping, games, activities, yoga, tribal markets, and more.

The artists at Elements Music & Arts Festival

Elements proudly offers four stages of world-class music featuring national, regional and local electronic acts for music enthusiasts of all tastes. After re-booking nearly all of the artists from the original lineup and adding 2 new HUGE headliners, including the most requested artist of ALL TIME by past attendees- GRiZ! Also joining for this final phase are TOKiMONSTA, YokoO special extended set, and Manic Focus! Top acts also include Chris Lake, Diplo, Bonobo, Ganja White Night, Bob Moses, CloZee, Yotto, Claude VonStroke & Rusko. Additionally, the complete line up is HERE and it does not disappoint!

Following COVID-19 safety guideline

After three successful 2020 open air retreats and events utilizing their two-part COVID-19 testing protocol, there were zero reported cases of attendees testing positive for the virus after their summer events (see links to all articles below*). Elements continues to closely monitor the course of the pandemic, and plans to follow all safety protocols as required by the CDC and state. For the safety of all guests, festival goers will need to:

Show proof of vaccine, or

Take their free two-part COVID-19 testing protocol, that consists of a PCR lab COVID-19 test before the event and an additional rapid test at the gate.

Elements will provide a environmentally-conscious and supportive atmosphere for everyone

As attendees dance and celebrate with an elevated state of mind, expect visuals and stages integrated into the natural landscape, fire performances, interactive and immersive art experiences, a wide assortment of health and wellness activities, games, “chill” areas, and an array of healthy & organic local food, beverages, plus craft vendors.

Committed to building a sustainable, leave-no-trace event, Elements takes pride in showcasing their brand pillars: Fire, Water, Earth, Air & YOU, while strengthening community and encouraging all attendees to participate and contribute to the thriving ecosystem. In fact, their Art of Change fund began in 2020 where $1 from each ticket sold is allocated to grants supporting positive social and environmental causes. The first grant from this program will provide funding to Black artists to further their art, allowing them to use the Elements platform to amplify their voices, and showcase their creations digitally and live at future events.

Purchasing tickets

Tier 2 Festival Passes are 90% SOLD OUT. That means, prices will increase soon! For tickets, visit this link. If government restrictions lead to the event’s cancellation, all tickets will be eligible for a 100% refund. For more information on Elements Music & Arts Festival, please visit the festival’s official website.

Tim Monkiewicz‘s statement

“We are so grateful for the amazing community that has developed at Elements, and we want to thank them by delivering an experience that they could have never imagined and is unparalleled in the festival world. From performers swinging through the trees, to being surrounded on all sides by immersive projections on a 20’ft sculpture, we are creating an atmosphere that will truly feel like another world!” Tim Monkiewicz co-founder of Elements and Brooklyn-based production company BangOn!

Brett Herman shares his excitement