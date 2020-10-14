Equinox Is Exciting Festival in Orlando That All Should Attend

Equinox is going to be an exciting Orlando-based music festival that MVXIC, Corp. is hosting. MVXIC Corp. is hosting the Equinox festival on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Electronic Lollipop in Orlando, FL. The two event promoters who initiated the idea for Equinox are local event promoters, Anthony Toro and Sebastian Morales. Anthony Toro is also the owner of Terminal Events, the entertainment company that is organizing Equinox. Another thing to add is that Toro is also the CEO and founder of MVXIC Corp., as well as being the DJ named Millennivl (one of Equinox’s headlining DJs).

MVXIC Corp. is hosting Equinox alongside affiliates Bass Face Entertainment, Spaced Out Entertainment, The Takeover Series, The Manager Co. and JuicyJ Art. Here is more information regarding this bass-pumping festival that will start this weekend with a bang. Just last Friday, Electronic Lollipop hosted a similar fun-filled event called “INTO THE ABYSS“.

Ticket and general event information

Equinox in Orlando’s Electronic Lollipop will take place in both indoors and outdoors. The festival will start from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. EST although fans can start entering at 5 p.m. once doors open. Meanwhile for the tickets, the presale price is $10. However, the General Admission price is $35 and the VIP price is $70. Click here to purchase the tickets! Also, follow Equinox’s Facebook event page for a comprehensive detail about it.

What else to expect at Equinox in Orlando’s Electronic Lollipop

As a matter of fact, Equinox will have three stages covering the Electronic Lollipop venue. It will be a multi-genre extravaganza that will have plenty of visuals and lasers, shop vendors, and tasty food. Furthermore, Equinox will also have full-stage production for its three stages, live painting, and flow arts.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, the festival is enforcing the CDC guidelines. Everyone should wear masks when entering and each person should adhere to social distancing. Additionally, even though Equinox is an 18+ event, fans must still be 21 and older to purchase and consume alcoholic drinks at the festival.

Headliners of Equinox

The main stage headliner is the innovative and multi-talented producer Audigy. Joining alongside Audigy are equally amazing headliners Millennivl (Anthony Toro himself), EXOPLANET, GVME BOYS, BucketBoiz, Spacey Boiz and Klvtch. Listed below is the lineup of 50+ other fantastic local DJs to check out at Equinox.