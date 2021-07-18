Exciting Changes Coming to Imagine Music Festival 2021

As the chilling pandemic era thankfully comes to a close, festival season is finally heating back up with a fiery passion! But if you are eager to attend Imagine Music Festival this year, act fast! As ticket packages are selling quickly. What’s in store for Georgia’s premier electronic music festival this upcoming September? You can’t even imagine! (pun intended)

Bouckaert Farms, the new home of Imagine Music Festival

IMF is moving to the beautiful Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia. Joyous nostalgia will overcome EDM festival veterans, familiar with this location as the former home of the renown TomorrowWorld festival. Unfortunately, the legendary EDM fest was permanently cancelled after its 2015 weather fiasco and subsequent bankruptcy in 2016. However, Imagine is taking over the reins of Bouckaert Farms in 2021. Aside from music festivals, the natural expanse is home to equestrian events, film production, weddings, and go karting.

IMF’s owners Maddy and Glenn Goodhand are very excited for the natural immersion and synergistic vibe of the land, citing this change’s fruition to be an “almost spiritual” experience for them. Compared to IMF’s former home – the 900-acre Atlanta Motor Speedway – Bouckaert Farm’s massive 8,000 acres is an amazing much needed upgrade. Not to mention the preferred natural grassland to sizzling sun-reflecting asphalt. Expect 2021 to be a lot cooler, in multiple ways. For those familiar with IMF’s thrilling art exhibits and immersive experiences, look forward to the creative uses of this nearly 10x expansion of festival grounds.

What to expect at Imagine Music Festival 2021

From September 17-19, festival attendees will be fully immersed in the immaculate vibes of IMF. The festival is accurately dubbed “The Aquatic Fairytale” due to its otherworldly vibe. IMF is a camping festival, meaning the party never ends. Aside from the festival’s numerous experiences, there will be many camper led activities. For instance, all hours music sets and parties to attend.

Fitting to the aquatic theme, there will be daytime pool parties accompanied by new sets from Kaskade and John Summit. Six stages, pool parties, dynamic experiences, elevated amenities, and a stellar lineup are only the beginning of the experiences that await at IMF. Check out IMF’s website for trip planning and more information.

Several ticket packages have already sold out. Also, GA and VIP tickets are reaching their final tiers, selling rapidly since their release. Car Camping Passes will now be sold on a per car basis instead of per person. In addition, Companion Camping Passes allow attendees to join friends and share a campsite. Act fast to reserve your tickets by checking out IMF’s ticket prices, camping passes, and packages by clicking here.

An all star EDM lineup featuring never before seen B2B acts

IMF’s Seventh Annual Event will showcase brand new music by Illenium, Kaskade, Adventure Club, Subtronics, Excision, Griz, and many more! As the era of livestreams and virtual concerts are ending, the 70+ artists are as excited to return to the stage as the attendees are to experience their new sets.

Owner Glenn Goodhand stated, “the excitement we feel as it nears the time to welcome fans onsite is only matched by the artists who have not been able to perform and have new music to showcase regularly. We cannot think of a better venue to welcome fans back to music than Imagine.”

In addition to individual sets, IMF 2021 will exhibit an unprecedented B2B lineup previously not seen at a single festival. Check out this article for a deeper analysis of IMF’s 2021 extensive lineup and back to back sets.

To stay up to date, follow IMF on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Also, follow the official Spotify playlist to get hype for Imagine Music Festival 2021!