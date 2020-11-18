Ferry Corsten and 700 Episodes of Corsten’s Countdown

Corsten’s Countdown has consistently been the home of Ferry Corsten’s radio show for nearly 14 years. Moreover, it continues to provide a platform for Ferry to treat fans to weekly updates of the freshest in Trance music and beyond from his extensive collection, while supporting the best new artists breaking through.

To mark the 700th episode, Corsten’s Countdown will be an extended 3-hour live on-camera show from the A State of Trance studios in Amsterdam. Fans can tune in on Wednesday November, 25th at 2:00 pm EST (8:00 pm CET) via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. Additionally, Ferry Corsten will use the milestone show to deliver two big announcements. Consequently, Trance and dance music fans ought to be excited for this extraordinary and special affair.

Also, fans can participate in the 700th episode of Corsten’s Countdown and join the celebration. Send in your track suggestion, personal message, story or shout-out for a chance to have your song included or your message read out. Furthermore, the one-off event will feature merchandise giveaways throughout its course. Also notably is the chance to win tickets plus a meet-and-greet with Ferry during one of his forthcoming CHRONOS livestreams. Ensure to tune in live for what is set to be the most exciting episode of Corsten’s Countdown yet!